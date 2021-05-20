newsbreak-logo
CNN's Chris Cuomo apologizes for 'inappropriate' conversations with brother's staff, network says

By Doha Madani
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN anchor Chris Cuomo apolgized for engaginging in “inappropriate” conversations with the staff of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the cable network said Thursday, though he took himself out of on-air coverage of the sexual harassment allegations against his brother. The Washington Post reported that Chris Cuomo participated...

CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Chris Cuomo and his problematic year at CNN

CNN's biggest star has become the network's most problematic star over the past year- maybe even more so than Jeffrey Toobin. Chris Cuomo was forced to address a stunning report from The Washington Post revealing that he participated in strategy sessions earlier this year with his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid growing sexual misconduct allegations.
EntertainmentNew York Post

‘CNN Fire Fredo’: Curtis Sliwa demands Chris Cuomo’s ouster

He wants Chris Cuomo’s career to sleep with the fishes. Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa demanded Saturday that CNN axe its embattled anchor over the revelation that he had a secret role in the family’s political business — as a de facto aide to older brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid his mushrooming scandals.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain slams Chris Cuomo as 'sanctimonious tool' after revelations he privately advised his brother

Fallout for CNN's Chris Cuomo after he inappropriately advised his brother Andrew on handling harassment allegations and more round today's top media headlines. Co-host of "The View"Meghan McCain slammed CNN anchor Chris Cuomo during Friday's broadcast of her show following revelations the liberal host privately advised his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, concerning sexual harassment allegations leveled against him.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

What did CNN say about Chris Cuomo?

CNN released a statement about anchor Chris Cumo regarding his conferences with brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Chris was criticized for giving advice to his brother Andrew on controversial topics, causing CNN to release a statement about the situation. Who is Chris Cuomo?. Chris Cuomo is a 50-year-old American...
Celebritiesmediaite.com

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Facing Backlash Over Strategy Calls With Brother Andrew, Ranks Third at 9 P.M. in Thursday Ratings

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, faced with the bombshell report that he participated in strategy calls about how his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, should respond to sexual misconduct allegations, issued an apology on his show Thursday night, but the scandal didn’t boost his ratings. In fact, Cuomo Prime Time saw its lowest-rated show of the week in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54, according to Nielsen data.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Chris Cuomo Is Very Sorry He Advised His Scandal-Ridden Brother

Chris Cuomo apologized Thursday night after a Washington Post report revealed he helped his brother, Andrew Cuomo, navigate the sexual misconduct scandal that rocked the New York governor’s office earlier this year. “I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,” he said on his CNN show. “Being a journalist and a brother to a politician is unique and a unique challenge, and I have a unique responsibility to balance those roles. It’s not always easy.”
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

CNN is facing a "full-blown crisis" with Chris Cuomo: "It’s not just that he advised his brother — it’s how he advised his brother"

On Thursday night, the Cuomo Prime Time host apologized but defended his decision to advise brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his sexual harassment scandal in March. “I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intent for that, and I’m sorry for that,” Cuomo said, adding that of course he would offer his brother advice. “I can be objective about just about any topic, but not my family. I’m family first, job second," he said. The problem is part of Chris Cuomo's advice to his brother was to invoke "cancel culture," according to The Washington Post. As The Post's Erik Wemple points out, "it’s not just that he advised his brother — it’s how he advised his brother. We have asked CNN whether the 'cancel culture' comment squares with the values of CNN, which has projected a far different message in its coverage of the #MeToo movement. Whatever the answer from the network, Andrew Cuomo has certainly chosen the defiant route....For this transgression, Chris Cuomo deserves every bit of ridicule thrown his way. Folks who work in journalism make a decision: We’re here to cover politicians and their consiglieres, not to work with them. The next time Chris Cuomo appears on air, he should disclose all of his advice-dispensing activities and beg for the forgiveness of his colleagues and peers."
EntertainmentMedia Matters

CNN’s Cuomo problem just keeps getting worse

CNN host Chris Cuomo’s inextricable conflict of interest received new attention on Thursday when The Washington Post revealed his participation in strategy calls earlier this year advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to respond to women who had worked with the governor and said that he had sexually harassed them. Chris Cuomo “encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from the governor’s office” in discussions that “included the Democratic governor, his top aide, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers,” the Post reported.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Meghan McCain Drags CNN’s Chris Cuomo as ‘Sanctimonious Tool,’ Acting ‘Too Precious’ To Talk About Family

ABC daytime talk show juggernaut The View kicked off Friday with a segment on the controversy engulfing CNN’s Chris Cuomo following the news that he participated in strategy calls on how his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, should handle the growing number of sexual misconduct allegations against him, and co-host Meghan McCain, as usual, didn’t hold back.
TV & VideosNew York Post

Chris Cuomo proves that nothing will get you fired from CNN if you’re liberal

If there’s an ethics watchdog at CNN, he must be as dead as Old Yeller. If there’s a referee making sure CNN employees play by the rules, his vision is about as reliable as Oedipus’s. We know that CNN is capable of firing conservatives, since they axed commentator Jeffrey Lord for making a joke suggesting his opponents were Nazis. But if you’re a Democrat, is there any level of ethical transgression that might cost you a gig at CNN?