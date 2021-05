An 8-year-old learned sign language and surprised her delivery driver by signing “have a good day” to him. Tim Joseph, who is deaf, often makes deliveries to Tallulah's home and also shares a warm relationship with the 8-year-old but he was shocked when he saw her signing to him. Tallulah's mother, Amy Roberts, said her daughter got friendly with the delivery driver during the lockdown. “We see him one or two times a week,” said Roberts, reported Global News. “Start of lockdown, Tallulah drew him a #thankyou rainbow. He still has it proudly on show in his van. They have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks,” she added.