The first full week of May finds the Iowa House in legislative overtime. Much of the work left to do is focused on hammering out the details of the several budget bills that fund state government and finishing up priority policy bills that might be “bouncing” between chambers. Bouncing bills are pieces of legislation passed by one chamber and then passed by the other chamber but with an amendment which needs to be concurred with or resisted by the originating chamber. Three such bills passing the House this week were: