Stop me if you've heard this before, but Skip Bayless is not backing down from a hot take about LeBron James. James hit a key, deep 3-point shot in the last minute against the Warriors that turned out to be the game-winner for the Lakers. Many called the shot, which was launched well beyond the 3-point line with the shot clock winding down in a tie game, clutch and considered it to be a signature moment for James.