Violent Crimes

Judge Drops Murder Charge Against Woman Who Suffered Stillbirth After Taking Meth

By Jennifer Adams
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
A San Francisco judge has dismissed murder charges against a woman who suffered a stillbirth nearly two years ago after using methamphetamine. Chelsea Becker delivered the stillborn baby in September 2019, and the coroner ultimately determined the fetus died from toxic levels of meth in its system, deeming it a homicide. The woman’s lawyer argued that the coroner did not review her medical history, which included three conditions that could have contributed to the death. Judge Robert Shane Burns ruled Thursday that prosecutors did not have enough evidence proving that Becker took the drug knowing it would kill her child.

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

#Stillbirth#Methamphetamine#Murder Charges#Drug Charges#Drug Court#Trial Court#State Court#Child#Fetuses#Medical#Toxic Levels#Whack A Mole#Advocates#Disappointment
