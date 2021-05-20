newsbreak-logo
Paddle for Heroes adds challenges to Adventure Race in Mount Vernon

By Bob Pepalis
Mount Vernon News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON – Ariel-Foundation Park hosts the third annual Paddle for Heroes 5k and Adventure Race on Saturday, May 22, with participants choosing between a 5K Run/Walk or the Adventure Race, which adds to the challenge by putting obstacles along the race route. Organizers will be on hand at 8:30...

