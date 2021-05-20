Mississippi State 4 Alabama 2 Top 8
TUSCALOOSA - #10 Mississippi State (37-13, 17-10) is on the road tonight as they take on Alabama (29-19, 12.14) in a crucial SEC series. The Bulldogs are pushing to earn a top eight national seed in next month's NCAA college baseball tournament. The Crimson Tide is working hard to simply make the field. Both teams have earned a berth in next week's SEC tournament. The Bulldogs are currently tied with Florida in 4th place in the SEC standings. State needs to win one more game than the Gators do this weekend to earn a first round bye in Hoover.247sports.com