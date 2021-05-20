Mississippi State 4 Alabama 2 Top 8

View live updates and discuss the final game of the series between the Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals at Jim Patterson Stadium on Saturday (12:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (31-17, 19-15 ACC) is going for a sweep against reeling Louisville (27-20, 16-15) after winning 6-1 on Thursday and 2-0 on Friday behind four home runs, two by Raymond Gil and one each by Anthony Vilar and Yohandy Morales, who leads the team with 10. The Hurricanes need a win and a Georgia Tech loss to North Carolina to win the Coastal and earn the 2-seed in next week's ACC Tournament. Miami enters the day fourth in the conference while Louisville is in sixth. Miami is guaranteed a top 5-seed in the ACC Tournament and could be paired with Florida State, currently fifth, in the four three-team groups in the ACC Tournament with the 4-5-9 seeds in a group. Miami has won four straight conference games while Louisville is 2-9 in its last 11 against ACC teams.