Mississippi State

Mississippi State 4 Alabama 2 Top 8

By Steve Robertson
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA - #10 Mississippi State (37-13, 17-10) is on the road tonight as they take on Alabama (29-19, 12.14) in a crucial SEC series. The Bulldogs are pushing to earn a top eight national seed in next month's NCAA college baseball tournament. The Crimson Tide is working hard to simply make the field. Both teams have earned a berth in next week's SEC tournament. The Bulldogs are currently tied with Florida in 4th place in the SEC standings. State needs to win one more game than the Gators do this weekend to earn a first round bye in Hoover.

247Sports

Rocket Watts transfers to Mississippi State

Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland added a major playmaker via the NCAA Transfer Portal as Rocket Watts committed to the program. Watts began his career at Michigan State and put up strong numbers. Watts spent two seasons with the Spartans. He entered as a four-star recruit and carved out...
247Sports

Fouts, Hemphill Lead Tide Over Clemson

Stop me if you’ve heard this: Montana Fouts and Bailey Hemphill. Montana Fouts, the Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year, pitched a four-hit shutout and Bailey Hemphill, the SEC Player of the Year, drove in four runs as Alabama’s softball team defeated Clemson, 6-0, Saturday to move into the finals of the NCAA Tournament Tuscaloosa Regional at Rhoads Park.
247Sports

SEC Baseball Tournament scenarios with one game remaining

The SEC Tournament field is set, but the seedings are still to be determined heading into the final day of the SEC season. The South Carolina Gamecocks are still playing for seeding with one game left in the regular season. The Gamecocks (33-19, 16-13) will be either the No. 6...
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: USC forces rubber match

South Carolina leveled its series against No. 4 Tennessee with a monster win in front of 5,712 fans at Founders Park. The No. 21 Gamecocks (33-19, 16-13) clawed back from a 2-0 deficit to score three runs in the fifth inning on Brady Allen's blast over the left field wall.
247Sports

Two Aggies included in the Top 20 players to watch in 2021

The 2021 college football season is only a few months away. With the 2020 campaign far different from normal, it will be a relief to see things back to usual this coming fall. Many of the top teams in the country lost a lot to the NFL Draft, making it somewhat of a wide-open race for the title this coming season.
247Sports

Hoop Hogs arriving on campus this weekend

The journey for Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks to make another deep NCAA Tournament run begins soon as most of the Hogs are set to return to campus over the weekend in advance of the start of the first summer session and the onset of offseason workouts and training camp on the horizon.
247Sports

FINAL: Tennessee 5 - Carolina 4

After taking a 3-2 win on Friday night at Founders Park, the South Carolina baseball team will look to take the series against Tennessee on a quick turnaround on Saturday afternoon. First pitch between the two teams is set for noon and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. The...
247Sports

Baseball: Clemson loses 14-8

CLEMSON — Duke scored 13 runs in the first four innings on its way to a 14-8 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Blue Devils, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and won their seventh game in a row, improved to 27-20 overall and 15-17 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 24-25 overall and 16-19 in ACC play.
247Sports

Deshazier's blasts not enough, series evened

A trouble spot for the Arkansas State Red Wolves -- the middle innings -- showed up again Friday night. UL-Monroe (25-24, 10-13) scored seven times in the sixth inning and the Warhawks held on for a 10-7 victory over Arkansas State (18-27, 10-13) to even their Sun Belt Conference series Friday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes baseball at Louisville; Game 3

View live updates and discuss the final game of the series between the Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals at Jim Patterson Stadium on Saturday (12:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (31-17, 19-15 ACC) is going for a sweep against reeling Louisville (27-20, 16-15) after winning 6-1 on Thursday and 2-0 on Friday behind four home runs, two by Raymond Gil and one each by Anthony Vilar and Yohandy Morales, who leads the team with 10. The Hurricanes need a win and a Georgia Tech loss to North Carolina to win the Coastal and earn the 2-seed in next week's ACC Tournament. Miami enters the day fourth in the conference while Louisville is in sixth. Miami is guaranteed a top 5-seed in the ACC Tournament and could be paired with Florida State, currently fifth, in the four three-team groups in the ACC Tournament with the 4-5-9 seeds in a group. Miami has won four straight conference games while Louisville is 2-9 in its last 11 against ACC teams.
247Sports

NCAA Softball Tournament: Blaise Biringer's best friend will be inside the Arizona dugout today

Nogales, Ariz., is about 30 miles outside of Tucson, and that's where Ole Miss freshman second baseman Blaise Biringer grew up. She used to play games inside Arizona's Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium with her travel ball team. She's back inside that venue this weekend playing in the NCAA Tournament before a pretty healthy contingency of family and friends. If there were any nerves back at home on the national stage, Biringer didn't show it in Friday night's opening-round win over Villanova. She was flawless in the field and put forth a 2-for-3 performance at the plate with a run scored.
247Sports

Louisville Basketball - Big Board Class of 2023

University of Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack has yet to officially offer a prospect in the Class of 2023. Mack is expected to extend a few offers next month when the recruiting dead period ends. The Cardinals are in the mix with a handful of prospects in the '23 class,...
247Sports

Nebraska LB Caden McCormack enters NCAA transfer portal

Nebraska linebacker Caden McCormack has entered the NCAA transfer portal, moving on from the Huskers and has several years of eligibility remaining after redshirting last fall. McCormack, who was projected to be a factor in the rotation at linebacker this season and is a former walk-on, was one of three Nebraska football players charged with maintaining a disorderly house following an off-campus party at their home in September.
247Sports

Oklahoma State clinches series in run-rule fashion

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State secured a series win on the final weekend of the regular season with a 15-1 run-rule victory over New Orleans in seven innings Friday night at O’Brate Stadium. With the win, the 21st-ranked Cowboys improved to 32-16-1 on the season, which includes a 23-8-1 mark...
247Sports

Meet LSU's 2021 summer enrollees

LSU added 23 signees for the 2021 recruiting class, which ranked No. 3 overall in the country and No. 2 class in the SEC, according to the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting rankings. The Tigers also inked a pair of defensive transfers in Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and Georgia defensive back Major Burns, who arrive this summer.