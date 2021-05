As a creative outlet beyond her corporate career at Nestlé, Boca Raton resident Cecelia Feathers launched a mobile flower truck, the first of its kind in the area. “I am not a florist by any means, but I’ve always loved pop-ups, flea markets, and community events,” says Feathers. “I would go to these events all the time. For years, I found myself saying: ‘One day I’m going to do this,’ and ‘One day I’m going to do that.’ A mobile business has always been one of those ‘one day’ things for me.”