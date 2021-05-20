newsbreak-logo
No masks for fully vaccinated guests at ATOMIC SALOON SHOW

By Joyce Lupiani
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
The ATOMIC SALOON SHOW at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian hotel-casino has announced that masks are now optional for guests who are fully vaccinated.

Masks are still required for guests who are not fully vaccinated, except when actively sipping a cocktail.

“Why have an intimate, anything-goes, no-holds-barred saloon if you can’t even see our faces?” said Boozy Skunkton. “I didn’t find the sexiest and best-lookin’ cast of misfits for nothin’!”

ATOMIC SALOON SHOW performs at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com .

