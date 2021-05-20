newsbreak-logo
Tacoma’s Historic Preservation Awards Set for May 28

 1 day ago

The Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission is presenting its annual Historic Preservation Awards May 28. The event, which begins at 6 p.m., will be held over Zoom. The awards celebrate exceptional achievements in preservation projects and programming in the Tacoma area. More specifically to 2020, the awards also take into consideration the efforts made by heritage and preservation communities to remain resilient through the COVID-19 pandemic.

