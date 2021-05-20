Tacoma’s Historic Preservation Awards Set for May 28

Downtown Tacoma got a boost late last month when Hotel Murano welcomed guests back to rooms and its restaurants following a 13-month pandemic hiatus. The boutique hotel, owned by Portland-based Provenance Hotels, reopened April 29, confirmed communications manager Shannan Overholser. Its two restaurants also have reopened: Bite is currently offering only grab-and-go breakfast, while Bar960 is open for walk-in dinner and cocktails for guests and the general public. Capacity will follow Phase 2’s guidance until next Tuesday, when Phase 3 returns to Pierce County.