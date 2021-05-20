newsbreak-logo
San Francisco, CA

Mountain Lion captured in San Francisco examined at Oakland Zoo

SF City Beat
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6GBb_0a6CLIR900
(Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) A mountain lion spotted prowling around San Francisco's Bernal Heights and Portola neighborhoods Tuesday night was found a day later and transported to the Oakland Zoo's Veterinary Hospital.

Officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife found the mountain lion stuck in a tree in Bernal Heights just before midnight Wednesday. They were able to tranquilize and remove him from the tree.

He was transported to Oakland Zoo around 1:00 a.m. This is the 15th rescued mountain lion that Oakland Zoo treated over the past three years.

Oakland Zoo officials tweeted the 2-year-old male mountain lion "is in great overall health" and will be further examined and get vaccines for rabies and more.

Once he receives a clean bill of health, he will be released "in a safe space in Santa Clara County," the zoo tweeted.

Interested in seeing San Francisco news on Twitter? Follow @SFCityBeat for the latest local stories.

Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

San Francisco rolls back restrictions as COVID-19 cases trend downward

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) As COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in San Francisco, the city on Thursday loosened more restrictions, KRON 4 reported. San Francisco is averaging 18 cases per day — the lowest average since it first declared a state of emergency in March 2020. As of Wednesday, the city reports that 76% of the eligible San Francisco population has been vaccinated.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Tiny art galleries are popping up all over the Bay Area

(Annie Spratt / Unsplash) (SAN FRANCISCO) Across the Bay Area and around the entire U.S., the Little Free Library movement took storm as libraries were closed during the pandemic. Neighbors set up wooden posts in front of their houses filled with gently used books for anyone's taking, encouraging community members to "take a book, share a book".
San Francisco, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin history: When Ross Landing was an important shipping hub

Traveling today through the tree-lined lanes of Ross and Kentfield one might be surprised to learn that the area was once home to an important Marin shipping hub. Before California became a state, the entire area running from Point San Quentin through San Rafael, Larkspur and much of Ross Valley was part of the Rancho Punta de Quentin land grant. It had been given to Capt. Juan Cooper, who sold it in 1850 to Benjamin Buckelew for $50,000 in gold coin.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

As San Francisco reawakens, a parking lot encampment becomes a battleground

By 9 a.m. Monday, the compact loaders and dump trucks were lined up outside the abandoned state-owned parking lot under Highway 101 in Soma. A few weary residents who lived there in tents, trucks and a half-built tiny home dragged their belongings onto a nearby sidewalk as social workers and California Highway Patrol made their final rounds.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Ingleside Neighborhood Cleanup

Help us cleanup the Ingleside Neighborhood. Meeting point is Unity Plaza (next to Philz Coffee – 1110 Ocean Ave). All supplies provided. Sign up on this Contact Form (https://forms.gle/TdSM6vANtyB1KwRMA) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled,...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
San Francisco, CAEater

SoMa’s Oldest Leather Bar Up For Historic Status

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The oldest operating leather bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood is poised to become the first of its kind — a leather bar — named a city landmark, reports the SF Chronicle. The SF Eagle’s application to be landmarked will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission this week, as part of a larger effort by the Commission and Planning Department to protect local sites associated with underrepresented communities. If approved, which is expected, the Eagle would be San Francisco’s second gay bar to be landmarked after the Twin Peaks Tavern. [SF Chronicle]
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Cartooning Basics: Intro to Digital Animation (Online)

Are you yourself or your teen interested in animation? This workshop uses a free animation program to teach basic vocabulary, skills and tools that can be used to make hand drawn 2-D animations using digital tools. Every student will complete the workshop with a short looping animation and basic understanding of animation concepts. No experience necessary. (Art programs used will be free. No download required for the program and works on any internet connected device or computer. A sample file template will be sent with the link to attend.)
Antioch, CAContra Costa Herald

Director, producer Joey Travolta brings unique film crew to Antioch to shoot video for biennial veterans event

“Music Heals” for Stand Down on the Delta to be held Sept. 10-13 at Contra Costa Event Park. Director and producer Joey Travolta brought one of his unique film crews to Antioch on Saturday, May 15 to shoot a promotional video for this year’s Stand Down on the Delta, the biennial event for veterans. The video, entitled “Music Heals” focuses on the bands that will be playing at this year’s four-day event, Sept. 10-13 at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) in Antioch, according to J.R. Wilson, president of both Delta Veterans Group (DVG) and Stand Down on the Delta.
San Francisco, CASFist

Despite The So-Called ‘SF Exodus,’ We Still Had The Highest Concentration of Expensive Real Estate in the U.S. Last Year

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.