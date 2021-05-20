Mountain Lion captured in San Francisco examined at Oakland Zoo

(Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) A mountain lion spotted prowling around San Francisco's Bernal Heights and Portola neighborhoods Tuesday night was found a day later and transported to the Oakland Zoo's Veterinary Hospital.

Officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife found the mountain lion stuck in a tree in Bernal Heights just before midnight Wednesday. They were able to tranquilize and remove him from the tree.

He was transported to Oakland Zoo around 1:00 a.m. This is the 15th rescued mountain lion that Oakland Zoo treated over the past three years.

Oakland Zoo officials tweeted the 2-year-old male mountain lion "is in great overall health" and will be further examined and get vaccines for rabies and more.

Once he receives a clean bill of health, he will be released "in a safe space in Santa Clara County," the zoo tweeted.

Interested in seeing San Francisco news on Twitter? Follow @SFCityBeat for the latest local stories.