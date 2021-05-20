newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jam City Will Go Public Via a SPAC As the Mobile Gaming Universe Levels Up

By Sarah Favot
Posted by 
dot.LA
dot.LA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJ8Ey_0a6CLC8n00

Mobile games featuring Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will soon be on the same roster when L.A.-based mobile game publisher Jam City goes public and acquires Montreal-based Ludia, creating a $1.2 billion gaming juggernaut.

Jam City announced Thursday it is going public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) DPCM Capital, which is led by former Uber senior VP of business Emil Michael. The merger will then allow Jam City to purchase Ludia for $175 million.

Jam City co-founder Josh Yguado said market consolidation in the mobile gaming space was the catalyst for the deal.

"If we're going to continue to be a leader and a consolidator in this space, it's going to require more dry powder," Yguado said in an interview. "Raising this money right now enables us to do this deal, and then also have additional, again, dry powder to continue to do more deals in the future," he said.

The combined company will have about $115 million in cash for other mergers and acquisitions and to develop more original games.

The deal comes during an explosive time for the gaming industry which saw a surge in users during the pandemic as people were forced to stay indoors. The value of the gaming industry topped $300 billion with 2.6 billion players globally, according to a report released in April by Accenture.

Investor interest has followed. Market analyst InvestGame reported that in the first quarter of 2021, $39 billion was invested in the gaming industry, compared to $33 billion in all of 2020. Game-maker Roblox also went public earlier this year.The gaming industry is expected to exceed $205 billion in revenue by 2023, according to Newzoo.

Since Yguado founded the company with My Space co-founder Chris DeWolfe in 2010, Jam City has based its growth strategy on acquiring games and producing original ones for a broad audience. Yguado said about half of the company's games are original. The other half are based on licensed Hollywood intellectual property, including Disney and Harry Potter.

Ludia's model is similar. The publisher will bring its Jurassic World and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games, in addition to others, to Jam City platform.

Yguado said he's known Ludia President Alex Thabet for many years and they've discussed ways to work together.

"I think that the opportunity right now when their games are doing so well and they have such a great pipeline of new games and we're really at the same position, felt operationally and strategically the right thing to do at the right time," he said.

Jam City and Ludia games have been downloaded 1.3 billion times as of December 2020 and have 31 million monthly active users. The two companies also generated a combined 3 billion total hours played and 9 billion advertising impressions last year. An average of more than 1 million players spend about $45 each month playing Jam City games.

Yguado said while Jam City saw a boost in new player acquisition during the pandemic in the second and third quarters of last year, there has been "sustained performance" since then, creating a new baseline for continued growth.

More and more people are consuming entertainment on mobile devices and games are one of the most popular apps on those devices. Mobile gaming is set to grow faster than any other segment in entertainment, Yguado predicts.

"I think there will be a time when some of the words and universes and characters we're creating may live in other worlds, but that's not something that we're currently working on," he said. "There's so much opportunity in mobile games right now and in creating these mobile entertainment universes that we're really laser focused on at the moment."

dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
694
Followers
1K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emil Michael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Mobile Games#Mobile Gaming#Industry Entertainment#Mobile Revenue#Universe#Popular Entertainment#Spac#L A Based Mobile#Dpcm Capital#Vp#Investgame#Newzoo#Jurassic World#My Space#Jam City Platform#Jam City Games#Company#Montreal Based Ludia#Market Consolidation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Uber
News Break
Disney
Related
BusinessPosted by
dot.LA

AT&T and Discovery Merge, as Streaming War Consolidation Heats Up

AT&T has decided to shed its entertainment assets in exchange for $43 billion and intends to merge them with Discovery into a new entertainment company, the companies announced Monday. The deal, which is expected to close in mid-2022, will still need to be approved by regulators. The new company will...
Los Angeles, CAsocalTech.com

Jam City Plans $1.2 Billion SPAC

Los Angeles-based mobile games publisher Jam City is planning to go public via a $1.2 billion special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transaction, according to Bloomberg, citing "people with knowledge of the matter". The SPA. The story you have requested is only available to paid members of the socalTECH.com web site....
Video GamesTechCrunch

Extra Crunch roundup: Jam City SPAC, startup PR, telemedicine market map, more

“Jam City is a bit like Zynga, but unless you are a mobile-gaming aficionado, you might not have heard of it,” he writes. Since its launch, Jam City has raised upwards of $300 million, including a $145 million round in 2019. At the time, the company was riding high after signing a deal with Disney to adapt some of the media giant’s intellectual property, which includes brands like Marvel, Fox and Pixar.
Video GamesGamespot

Eight Great Horror Mobile Games To Play On iOS And Android

The term "mobile game" usually makes people think of names like Pokemon Go, Candy Crush Saga, and Fruit Ninja. These fun, light-hearted games pop with color, delivering happy gaming experiences to all ages. If that's the kind of mobile game you like, this is not the list for you. Hidden...
Video GamesVentureBeat

The DeanBeat: Does Big Tech or Hollywood get games better?

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WBIE) is one of the treasures of the video game industry. Started by Jason Hall in 2004 and run by David Haddad today, WBIE has 11 studios that make triple-A games such as Mortal Kombat, Lego Harry Potter, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Injustice, and the Batman Arkham series. It makes anywhere from $300 million to $500 million in revenues per quarter, depending on what’s coming out.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Opera GX Mobile gaming browser comes without game boosting perks

Opera is actually one of the oldest names in the web browser market, long before Chrome was even born. These days, however, it has been pushed to the sidelines but still manages to get a loyal following in some niche services and markets. One example of that is Opera GX, a browser designed specifically for gamers, that’s now getting a version for Android and iOS. Strangely but not surprisingly, Opera GX Mobile is just getting its desktop counterpart’s gaming looks but not the features that actually make it notable.
Video GamesNeowin

Netflix is reportedly getting into video games

As Netflix sees its subscriber growth slowing after the pandemic boom and new streaming services from the likes of Disney, HBO, Apple and others provide increased competition, the company is looking to expand into video games, according to a new report from The Information (paywall), summarized via Reuters. The report...
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Netflix could be ready to dive into video games and interactive programming, revving up by searching for an executive to oversee new expansion

Netflix might be planning to expand into the $150 billion video game industry, according to a media report. The popular streaming company is 'excited to do more with interactive entertainment' beyond its popular offerings 'from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV', a spokesperson told DailyMail.com. 'Members...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Jam City reportedly going public at $1.2 billion valuation

Mobile developer Jam City is reportedly acquiring Montreal-based studio Ludia, with the two companies combining with special purpose acquisition company DPCM Capital in order to go public. That's according to Bloomberg, who talked to anonymous sources close to the matter. The newly combined entity is said to have a $1.2...