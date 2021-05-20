FEMA Provides $4 Million to Northwood University
Northwood University will be getting $4,043,286 in federal funding for costs related to the state’s response to last year’s severe storm and flooding event under a federal disaster declaration made last July. The money will reimburse Northwood for costs to conduct emergency protective measures, which included responding to severe storm and flood damage by pumping water out of damaged buildings and beginning a campus-wide remediation process.www.wsgw.com