FEMA Provides $4 Million to Northwood University

Deanne Criswell, the first woman to head the agency charged with coordinating the federal government's response to disasters, waded into a flood of emergencies as soon as she was confirmed, including coordinating the delivery and administration of millions of COVID vaccines and helping those whose loved ones died of COVID. And now, she's addressing a ransomware attack that has slowed gas supply along the East Coast — all of this, on top of FEMA's usual preparation for hurricane and wildfire season.