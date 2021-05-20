TikTok Adds New Anti-Bullying Tool as Cyberbullying Increases, Reports Say
As of Thursday, Tiktok users in select markets can mass delete comments and block multiple accounts, according to engadget.com. "To manage interactions on a video, people can long-press on a comment or tap the pencil icon in the upper left corner to open a window of options. From there, people can now select up to 100 comments or accounts rather than having to go one by one, making it more seamless to delete or report multiple comments or block users in bulk," the company wrote.www.mysanantonio.com