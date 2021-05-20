newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Adds New Anti-Bullying Tool as Cyberbullying Increases, Reports Say

By Euni Han
MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Thursday, Tiktok users in select markets can mass delete comments and block multiple accounts, according to engadget.com. "To manage interactions on a video, people can long-press on a comment or tap the pencil icon in the upper left corner to open a window of options. From there, people can now select up to 100 comments or accounts rather than having to go one by one, making it more seamless to delete or report multiple comments or block users in bulk," the company wrote.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Cyberbullying#Anti#Social Media Sites#Media Company#Multiple Accounts#Twitter#Instagram#Tool#Tiktok Users#Prevention#Interactions#Harmful Words#Feature#Video#Teen#Guide#Hate Speech#People#Select Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral Videosmusically.com

TikTok launches new developer tools including ‘Sound Kit’

The bigger you get as a social network or app, the more you want other, smaller apps to add features integrating with yours. TikTok is the latest example: it is expanding its ‘TikTok for Developers’ program with some new tools, including one called ‘Sound Kit’. It’s a way for musicians...
Behind Viral VideosEngadget

TikTok is reportedly testing a job recruitment tool

About much more than showing off or sharing cleverly edited videos. Some creators are and, soon, you might be able to find a job through the platform. The service is testing a recruitment tool, according to , to help people find jobs and companies, recruiters and brands to unearth solid candidates. Engadget has contacted TikTok for more details.
Behind Viral VideosCNET

TikTok is reportedly launching a tool to help users find jobs

TikTok is reportedly launching a pilot program to help users find jobs and connect with companies. The short-form video app is testing a tool that lets brands essentially use TikTok as a recruiting platform, while users can post TikTok video resumes that companies evaluate, according to a Tuesday report by Axios.
Behind Viral VideosWDIO-TV

TikTok reportedly launching a new job hunting feature

The website Axios says users will be able to post TikTok video resumes to connect with potential employers. Companies could use the app like a recruiting tool. The test platform is actually a separate web page accessible through TikTok. Instagram is starting to let people list their pronouns on their...
Behind Viral VideosHypebae

A Recruitment Tool Could Be TikTok’s Newest Feature

TikTok could be expanding its offerings beyond clever video edits and choreographed dances. According to the latest report from Axios, the social media giant is reportedly testing a job recruitment tool on the app, in an attempt to connect users with jobs, companies, brands and recruiters. The new feature will...
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

TikTok adds feature to mass-block & delete comments to prevent bullying

TikTok has made it easier to report instances of bullying on the app, with the chance to bulk delete or report comments. In the newly-rolled out feature, currently available in select markets but entering other users’ apps worldwide, TikTok users can select up to 100 comments to delete or report as inappropriate at one time. Previously, users have had to select individual comments and report or delete them one at a time – potentially increasing the amount of effort and insult they faced.
Behind Viral VideosTechCrunch

TikTok rolls out tools to bulk delete and report comments, block users

Twitter had faced this same issue in the past, and ultimately split the difference between giving the original poster control over the conversation or ceding that control to the Twitter user base at large. Twitter’s “Hidden Replies” feature allows users to tuck all the unhelpful and rude comments behind an extra click — that way, the replies themselves were not removed entirely, but they weren’t allowed to derail a conversation.
Behind Viral Videosknowtechie.com

TikTok is introducing a new tool to deal with online bullying

TikTok is introducing a new tool that gives creators the ability to deal with online bullying more efficiently. This new feature will allow TikTok creators to block users and bulk delete comments instead of moderating comment by comment. Furthermore, Tiktok creators can opt to leave delete the comments but report...
Behind Viral Videoshypebeast.com

TikTok Unveils New Anti-Bullying Tool That Lets You Mass Delete Comments

TikTok has recently begun to roll out a series of features to combat online bullying and harassment on the app. Starting today, TikTok will now allow creators to mass-delete comments and block accounts in bulk, up to 100 at a time. In a recent press release surrounding new tools, the company wrote, “To manage interactions on a video, people can long-press on a comment or tap the pencil icon in the upper left corner to open a window of options. From there, people can now select up to 100 comments or accounts rather than having to go one by one, making it more seamless to delete or report multiple comments or block users in bulk.”
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

TikTok is reportedly pulling a Facebook and adding in-app shopping

TikTok’s next move to compete with Facebook might be to add an in-app shopping feature, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The publication writes that TikTok is testing in-app sales in Europe by partnering with several brands, including UK-based streetwear company Hype. TikTok’s made some shopping moves in the...
Behind Viral VideosBBC

Actor sues TikTok for using her voice in viral tool

An actor is suing TikTok for using her voice in its text-to-speech function. It converts writing into speech, which can then be played over videos uploaded to the app, often for comedic effect. Bev Standing recorded about 10,000 sentences of audio for the state-backed Chinese Institute of Acoustics research body...
Internethvtimes.com

Internet bullying: what is cyberbullying and how to stop it. Tips by Alessandro Bazzoni

Over time, bullying has evolved adapting to changes in the world and, unfortunately, technology now plays an important role in various forms of bullying among young people. For this reason, ESET, a leading company in proactive threat detection, through its Digipadres initiative, explains the most important concepts of cyberbullying: what it is, how it manifests itself, why it is important to know it and, above all, how to stop it.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Forbes

How AKINGS Denim Is Using TikTok To Increase Sales

Social media has been the best marketing tool for independent creators since the dawn of the 2010s digital boom. Those who have managed to find real estate within their niche have been successful beyond what yesteryear could imagine. Social media apps like TikTok have heightened the aura of these top creators by giving them a platform curated to the kind of content that makes followers want to see more and even spend money to support their favorite influencers.