TikTok Adds New Anti-Bullying Tool as Cyberbullying Increases, Reports Say

TikTok has recently begun to roll out a series of features to combat online bullying and harassment on the app. Starting today, TikTok will now allow creators to mass-delete comments and block accounts in bulk, up to 100 at a time. In a recent press release surrounding new tools, the company wrote, “To manage interactions on a video, people can long-press on a comment or tap the pencil icon in the upper left corner to open a window of options. From there, people can now select up to 100 comments or accounts rather than having to go one by one, making it more seamless to delete or report multiple comments or block users in bulk.”