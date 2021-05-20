newsbreak-logo
GOOGL Rises on Big Brick-and-Mortar Reveal

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are up 1.5% at $2,305.29 this afternoon, after the company announced its first-ever first retail store, expected to open this summer. The brick-and-mortar store, located in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood in the same building as Google's NYC offices, will sell Pixel phones and Pixelbooks, as well as Fitbit and Nest products, among other items. In addition, the Google store will offer technical support for various Google devices.

