GOOGL Rises on Big Brick-and-Mortar Reveal
The shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are up 1.5% at $2,305.29 this afternoon, after the company announced its first-ever first retail store, expected to open this summer. The brick-and-mortar store, located in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood in the same building as Google's NYC offices, will sell Pixel phones and Pixelbooks, as well as Fitbit and Nest products, among other items. In addition, the Google store will offer technical support for various Google devices.www.schaeffersresearch.com