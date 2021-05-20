newsbreak-logo
Coding & Programming

JSON in CSS

By Chris Coyier
CSS-Tricks
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFind and fix web accessibility issues with ease using axe DevTools Pro. Try for free!. Jonathan Neal tweeted a heck of a little CSS trick the other day, putting JSON inside CSS and plucking it out with JavaScript. Valid values for custom properties are quite liberal! So this looks for a CSS rule (e.g. a whole block, like #x { y: z; } where the cssText starts with -- (which is not a valid selector, but who cares — you could change it if you want to thisIsJson or something) and then slices out a string that JSON.parse() works on.

