newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Hannibal driver killed in Marion County, passenger transported to University Hospital Thursday

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, Mo. — A Hannibal driver lost her life in a Marion county accident Thursday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sylvia D. Luken, 78, was driving on US-61 at Diamond Boulevard in Hannibal when she failed to yield at a stop light and traveled into the path of another vehicle. The second vehicle was being driven by 50-year-old West Burlington, Iowa resident, John C. Weyrick. The accident occurred around 8:50 a.m. Thursday. Luken was pronounced at the scene and transported to O’Donnell’s Funeral Home. Her passenger, Rhonda K. Luken, 50,who was moderately injured, was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Heartland Regional Hospital, then forwarded to University Hospital in Columbia.

www.kmzu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, MO
State
Iowa State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Hannibal, MO
Accidents
City
Columbia, MO
Marion County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Marion County, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Hannibal, MO
City
Diamond, MO
Hannibal, MO
Traffic
Hannibal, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Hospital#Old West#Accident#Iowa Resident#Diamond Boulevard#Driving#Home#Us 61
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Missouri StateHannibal Courier-Post

Hannibal man injured in Lewis County crash

LAGRANGE, Mo. — Both drivers from Marion County were seriously injured in a collision Friday afternoon in Lewis County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Route B, 1 mile south of La Grange. A 2001 Ford Taurus was being driven southbound by 36-year-old...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Hannibal, MOPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Shooting In Hannibal Sunday Afternoon

A Sunday afternoon shooting in Hannibal is under investigation. Hannibal Police were called to the 900 block of Center at 1:48 p-m where they found a female who had been shot inside a residence. Officers say the victim was transported by Marion County Ambulance and flown to a St. Louis area hospital with serious injuries. There is no update on the status of the victim.
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Missouri StateKMBC.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Endangered Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen early Monday morning. The MSHP and the Gladstone Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating Janet Shull-Christenson, who was last seen at 2:45 a.m. walking away from her home at 6479 North Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.
Missouri StateKFVS12

MSHP to participate in Operation C.A.R.E. Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making safety a top priority this Memorial Day weekend. MSHP is reminding motorists that Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
Louisiana StateWSIL TV

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A 78-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested in a 1984 killing in Missouri. Camden County, Missouri, prosecutors say Larry Hicks was arrested on Friday in Franklin, Louisiana. He’s been charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diane Lukoisus, who was found near her vehicle after her car was run off the road in Camdenton. A probable cause statement said Hicks was a suspect in the case since 1989. Investigators interviewed Hicks in Franklin in 1990 but apparently had no other contact until last week, when Camden County investigators drove to Franklin to interview him. Prosecutors said Hicks made admissions that implicate him in the killing.
khqa.com

Hannibal police ask public to identify shooting suspects

HANNIBAL, Mo., (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department released photos on Monday of three men who are "persons of interest" in the shooting of a woman over the weekend, which left the victim with serious injures. Police are asking the public to help identify of two of the men and...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
khqa.com

Woman seriously injured after a shooting in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, MO (KHQA) — According to the Hannibal Police Department they were dispatched to the 900 block of Center Street around 2:00 p.m. after a report of a shooting. HPD says upon arrival they found a woman who had been shot inside a residence. The woman was then flown to...