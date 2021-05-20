Hannibal driver killed in Marion County, passenger transported to University Hospital Thursday
MARION COUNTY, Mo. — A Hannibal driver lost her life in a Marion county accident Thursday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sylvia D. Luken, 78, was driving on US-61 at Diamond Boulevard in Hannibal when she failed to yield at a stop light and traveled into the path of another vehicle. The second vehicle was being driven by 50-year-old West Burlington, Iowa resident, John C. Weyrick. The accident occurred around 8:50 a.m. Thursday. Luken was pronounced at the scene and transported to O’Donnell’s Funeral Home. Her passenger, Rhonda K. Luken, 50,who was moderately injured, was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Heartland Regional Hospital, then forwarded to University Hospital in Columbia.www.kmzu.com