newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden sees ‘genuine opportunity’ for progress after Israel-Hamas ceasefire

By Josh Marcus
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxxFS_0a6CGjpB00

President Joe Biden praised the recently announced ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and offered his condolences to families who lost loved ones, but didn’t give any specifics as to how the US might stop another bloody conflict from erupting involving its major ally.

“These hostilities have resulted in the tragic death of so many civilians, including children,” Mr Biden said. “I send my sincere condolences to all the families, Israeli and Palestinian, who have lost loved ones, and my hope for a full recovery for the wounded.”

At least 244 people were killed during the 11-day conflict , most of them Palestinians , including 65 children and 39 women. Twelve Israelis, including two children and one soldier, were also among the dead.

“I believe that Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to life safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy,” the president said.

The ceasefire amounts to a “genuine opportunity to make progress,” the president said, pledging to continue “quiet and relentless diplomacy” toward that end.

He also vowed to replenish Israel’s high-tech Iron Dome missile defence system and re-iterated his support for Israel’s “right to defend itself.”

“The US fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks from Hamas and other Gaza -based terrorist groups that have taken the lives of innocent civilians in Israel,” the president says.

Palestinians and large portions of the international community have condemned Israel itself for provoking the most recent round of conflict, the most intense in decades, due to previous restrictions at key sites in Jerusalem, riot police attacking Muslims at the Al-Aqsa mosque, and attempts to forcibly evict Palestinians from occupied Palestinian territory in East Jerusalem, which the UN said could amount to war crimes .

Earlier in the day, Israel and Hamas announced a mutual ceasefire without conditions set to begin early on Friday morning.

Israeli officials described the agreement, brokered in part by Egyptian and US diplomats, as “quiet in exchange for quiet” and pending conditions on the ground, while Hamas called the agreement “mutual and simultaneous.”

Also on Thursday, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution that would block the sale of $735m in arms to Israel.

“I believe that the United States must help lead the way to a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians,” Mr Sanders said in a statement on Thursday. “We need to take a hard look at whether the sale of these weapons is actually helping do that, or whether it is simply fuelling conflict.”

Mr Biden did not comment on the resolution, though some expect him to veto it, which would likely render its final passage impossible, since a two-thirds majority would be needed to override his decision.

The bombardment of the Gaza Strip, already deeply impoverished and largely under a military blockade before fighting broke out, levelled homes, apartment towers, a news media office building, as well as hospitals, schools, and water treatment infrastructure.

UN officials told The Independent it will “take years” to rebuild Gaza as the UN Palestinian refugee agency launched a funding appeal.

Hamas rockets, meanwhile, struck civilian areas and vital power lines, and Israel has criticised Hamas for “co-locating” with civilians.

US military support plays a key role in Israel’s military might, with America sending the country nearly $4 billion in aid each year, the largest cumulative recipient of US aid of any country in the world.

The Biden administration blocked multiple attempts at the UN Security Council to call for a ceasefire , draft versions of which strongly condemned the Israeli Defense Forces’ killing of civilians in Gaza and Israeli police’s violent tactics towards Muslim worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Before his remarks on Thursday, Mr Biden had called for a “significant de-escalation,” and had dispatched top diplomats to the region, though he ultimately said he supported Israel’s participation in the conflict.

“My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory,” Mr Biden said at the time.

The Independent

The Independent

129K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Us Military#Gaza War#Palestinian Attacks#Palestinians#Muslims#Egyptian#The Un Security Council#Israel Hamas Ceasefire#Hamas Rockets#President Joe Biden#Diplomacy#Democracy#Twelve Israelis#Military Support#Innocent Civilians#Terrorist Groups#Prosperity#Progress#Israeli Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
United Nations
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs Middle East cease-fire in call with Netanyahu

President Biden on Monday expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said. It marked the first time the president has publicly called for a cease-fire over the course of a week of...
MilitaryYNET News

Military achievements will motivate Israel to seek a ceasefire

Unless some mass casualty event either in Gaza or in Israel occurs in the coming days, the fighting in Gaza will wind down by the middle of the week. Israeli officials are already discussing the day after the war including the question of whether to assist the residents of the Strip at least with petrol supplies – to begin rebuilding after the fighting.
Middle Eastatlanticcitynews.net

Netanyahu claims Israel has international backing in Gaza conflict

GAZA, Palestinian territories - The death toll in Gaza and Israel since hostilities surged on Monday of last week, has now soared past 200. Fifty-nine of those were Palestinian children, and 2 of them Israeli children. Thirty-five Palestinian women have also died. As of Monday this week 208 people have...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Under pressure, Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and aides worked behind the scenes on Monday pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid what one source said was frustration over Israel’s bombing of a Gaza building that housed some news organizations. Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Biden approves $735m sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel, drawing criticism from Democrats

The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began.Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel have led to the deaths of 10 Israelis. Airstrikes on Gaza have left almost 200 Palestinians dead.The Biden administration has called for a ceasefire but also maintains that Israel has the right to...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden speaks with Palestinian and Israeli leaders

President Biden on Saturday spoke with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss an end to violence in the region. It was the first time Mr. Biden spoke to both leaders since fighting erupted on Monday. Christina Ruffini has more.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

Progressive US senator Bernie Sanders has once again condemned Israel’s violent actions in Gaza – and called on the Biden administration to re-examine the extent of the US’s support for one of its closest allies.He stuck to that sentiment last week in an essay for The New York Times, writing that while “no-one is arguing that Israel, or any government, does not have the right to self-defence or to protect its people”, Benjamin Netanyahu “has cultivated an increasingly intolerant and authoritarian type of racist nationalism” and that “we can no longer be apologists for the right-wing Netanyahu government and...
U.S. PoliticsVanity Fair

Will the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Derail Biden’s Progressive Cred?

“The Associated Press office is the only place in Gaza City I feel somewhat safe,” Fares Akram, the outlet’s Gaza bureau chief, wrote Friday, mere hours before Israeli airstrikes toppled the high-rise—also home to other media networks, such as Al Jazeera—that Israel alleged contained Hamas military assets. AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt pushed back against that claim and “called on the Israeli government to put forward the evidence” given “we have had no indication” of Hamas’ presence throughout the bureau’s 15 years in the building. “The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today,” he said in a statement, noting all AP journalists and freelancers were “narrowly” evacuated in time.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden's muted response to Israel is indefensible

As thousands of rocket attacks indiscriminately rain down on Israel from Hamas, President Joe Biden’s defense of our Democratic ally has been muted at best, as others within his party openly question the U.S.’s steadfast loyalty to Israel. Democrats, in their misguided prioritization of social-justice causes and a renewed deal...