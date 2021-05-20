Smart home fragmentation may become thing of the past thanks to Matter protocol
Building a smart home system and experiencing its multiple benefits is a tremendous feeling. From on-the-go controls and automation to real-time views of live security cameras and doorbells, your smart home can effectively go anywhere with you. The only trouble for those looking to diversify hardware is that, in typical Hatfields and McCoys fashion, product families rarely intermingle and get along. This is to say that if you’re primarily a Google Assistant-powered homestead, adding in Alexa or HomeKit devices and getting them synced with your Assistant tech can be quite a hassle. Until now, that is.www.digitaltrends.com