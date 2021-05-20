Smart home fragmentation may become thing of the past thanks to Matter protocol

Since the coronavirus hit this country and Trump-hating Democrats in the Congress and in states and cities around the country mandated this social distancing and the wearing of face masks, it seems to be politically expedient to keep the country in a state of close down and I find big corporations like Microsoft, Amazon, Hewlett Packard and others give you customer service numbers and if you need the service you get told to go on their websites and to get that service but all you get most of the time is a chat line with a computer on the other end, and I feel as long as the politicians keep up with this hoax, businesses will continue to get away with not owning up to their being responsible for their products.