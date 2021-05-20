newsbreak-logo
Coronavirus: The epidemic is receding in most parts of the world, and Hungary is not asking for more from Pfizer

By Aygen Crawford
campuslately.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTaiwan has seen a rise in new cases of the local Coronavirus, and the country is facing a more serious epidemic than ever before, and it was announced on Thursday that an employee had been seized at the residence of President Kaj Jingfen, but the president’s test was negative. Taiwan...

www.campuslately.com
