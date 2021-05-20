Watch the trailer for the ‘Friends’ – TV & Radio reunion episode here

Okay, what is up with beloved aughts shows returning with teaser trailers that last less than a minute? First, we got the briefest of glimpses into Carrie Bradshaw's grown-up world in the Sex and the City reboot trailer, and now Friends is returning for an HBO Max reunion special in similarly truncated form. Watch the trailer for yourself below, then scroll down for a list of everything that came into my head as I watched it (and please, I'm begging you to mentally congratulate me for not making a Chandler Bing-style "Could I be any more [x]?" joke in this copy):