Watch the trailer for the ‘Friends’ – TV & Radio reunion episode here
The reunion of the most successful sitcom of the 1990s was twice postponed due to the crown, but Warner Bros. eventually managed to reunite the six protagonists. Iconic supporting actors are also returning, such as Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s boisterous ex-girlfriend, Janice, and James Michael Tyler, the man behind the barista at Central Perk, the New York cafe where the six friends spent a lot of time. .dodofinance.com