Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Had a Scandalous Start That Led to a 19-Year Marriage
Love is messy. Not all relationships can start with a magical masquerade and a lost shoe, like in fairytales. In real life, relationships start in all kinds of ways. Some start because two people are simply together all the time for work, and they get used to each other. It’s not romantic, but the key to a long-lasting relationship isn’t necessarily a romantic beginning. And that’s a good thing for actor Julia Roberts.www.cheatsheet.com