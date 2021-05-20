newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Pedestrians and drivers stay vigilant and take precautions this summer

By WRGB STAFF
WRGB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is known as the unofficial start to summer and who isn’t ready to get outside to breathe in some fresh air, soak up some rays and enjoy longer daylight hours in warmer temps. There’s no better way to spend your free time other than outside during the summer months but as a pedestrian or driver, it is important to be vigilant and take precautions to stay safe. NHTSA reported that in 2019 a pedestrian was killed every 85 minutes in the US.

cbs6albany.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Road Traffic Safety#Fresh Air#Parking Lots#Pedestrian Safety#Road Safety#Air Traffic#Nhtsa#Pedestrians#Precautions#Sidewalks#Crosswalks#Driveways#Vehicles#School Zones#Walking#Make Eye Contact#People#Warmer Temps#Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Cars
Related
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Are Hudson Valley Drivers Worse in the Summer?

Are drivers in the Hudson Valley better when it is 88 degrees outside or when there's 8 feet of snow?. Is it just me or are people in the area driving exceptionally worse than ever lately? Rte 9 has seemed to have been transformed in to the Autobahn. I can't be the only one who has noticed this. I've noticed more distracted drivers along with cars weaving in and out of traffic in the Hudson Valley.
Campton Hills, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Editorial: Jahn's death draws attention to issues for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers

The death of a famous person can call attention to the circumstances of the passing in a way that doesn't always happen when the rest of us leave this earth. And, that search for more details and answers often results in tangible benefits for the greater good, such as a boost in fundraising for research into a rare disease or shining a light on safety issues that could prevent future mishaps.
AnimalsPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Drivers warned to stay away from Togwotee Bears

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is concerned about a trend in recent years of motorists engaging in dangerous behaviors on Togwotee Pass as they view wildlife there. In a news release last week, WYDOT urges motorists, obey traffic signs, laws, and regulations, drive carefully, slowly, and watch for wildlife on/near highways and road shoulders, report unlawful activity/dangerous situations to law enforcement, always stay at least 100 yards away from bears, and never feed, leave food for, or make food accessible to bears.
Vincennes, INwuzr.com

VPD Reminds Drivers to Watch Out for Kids This Summer

Vincennes Police authorities remind drivers to watch out for kids this summer in various neighborhoods across the city. With school ending, more kids will be out both walking and on bikes. Vincennes Police Assistant Chief Terry Johnson says the nice weather increases the risk of car collisions with kids on...
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

3 Precautions To Take While Hauling Water Safely

While hauling water in large tanks, you should make sure that they remain fit for drinking, or the purpose for which they are being transported, when they reach the destination. No amount of pollution should affect the water, no matter how many miles they cover. The water can be used for drinking, agricultural or industrial purposes or home supply, so make sure it's pure, unpolluted to prevent health hazards later. For that, you should take certain precautions, which will be discussed in this post.
Trafficmidfloridanewspapers.com

Take precautions to ensure children and hot cars don’t result in tragedy

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration held a press conference this week on how to prevent child deaths and injuries in hot cars, which is important to consider now that the weather locally is heating up. The agency notes on its website that “children dying from heatstroke in cars, either...
Carslakewalesnews.net

Motorcycle Safety is a Two-way Street

When spring is in the air, motorcycles are everywhere. Do you long for the freedom that comes with riding on the open road? Then it's critical to respect your machine and improve your skills throughout your lifetime. But that's only half the story. Motorists interested only in four-wheeled vehicles still...
Americasgmauthority.com

Study Reveals Drivers’ Top Road Trip Related Concerns This Summer

A new study conducted by Erie Insurance has revealed the top concerns that motorists are likely to have regarding other drivers while taking a road trip this summer. Back in February, Erie Insurance asked 500 Americans what their top concerns would be regarding other drivers if they were to take a road trip this summer. Roughly 50 percent of survey participants said they were worried that other motorists would be talking on the phone or texting while they were driving, making this the most widely held concern regarding other drivers’ behaviours. Being the victim of road rage was second at 18 percent, following by speeding at 14 percent, tailgating at 12 percent and failing to yield properly at 3 percent.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Virginia DMV: Seat belts essential for driver, passenger safety

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. While many Virginians are getting vaccinated and making spring and summer travel plans, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, through its “Click It or Ticket!” campaign, reminds those who will be traveling that the best way to ensure you and your loved ones arrive at your destination safely is to always wear a seat belt.
Staten Island, NYnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pedestrian left critically injured by Hylan Boulevard hit-and-run driver

May 7—STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After hitting a pedestrian in Tottenville and causing severe injury, a driver fled the scene Thursday evening, according to police. The incident, reported at around 6:15 p.m., took place near the intersection of Hylan Boulevard and Sprague Avenue, an NYPD representative told the Advance/SILive.com. The...
Trafficcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Passing a School Bus with their STOP lights on - Flashing red or amber

(a) Duty of approaching driver when red signals are flashing.--Except as provided in subsection (g), the driver of a vehicle meeting or overtaking any school bus stopped on a highway or trafficway shall stop at least ten feet before reaching the school bus when the red signal lights on the school bus are flashing and the side stop signal arms are activated under section 4552(b.1) (relating to general requirements for school buses).  The driver shall not proceed until the flashing red signal lights are no longer actuated.  In no event shall a driver of a vehicle resume motion of the vehicle until the school children who may have alighted from the school bus have reached a place of safety.  The driver of a vehicle approaching an intersection at which a school bus is stopped shall stop his vehicle at that intersection until the flashing red signal lights are no longer actuated.
Traffictheiet.org

How do we make Smart Motorways safer?

We are interested in your thoughts on making Smart Motorways more safer, our proposed solutions, or if there is anything that we've missed. Please log in to your IET Community account to share your comments. Attached files. 1 Replies. 896 Posts. It would be a good thing if the Highways...
Trafficsecuritymagazine.com

Moscow Traffic Control Center launches bike patrol

Part of the Department of Transport Moscow, the Moscow Traffic Control Center has launched a new bike patrol that will be trained in first aid as well as record and remind motorists not to block bike and pedestrian lanes. They will also be in connection with the Situation Center at the control center if a security event or accident occurs out on the roads.
ElectronicsPosted by
Syracuse.com

226,000 smoke detectors recalled, may fail to alert people of a fire

Nearly a quarter of a million smoke detectors are being recalled because they may fail to alert people of a fire. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday, affecting 226,000 Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms that were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon and other stores between May 2019 and September 2020. No accidents or injuries have been reported, but the CPSC says the affected products “can fail to alert consumers to a fire.”
Public SafetyBay News 9

Peloton recalls treadmills after child death, reports of other incidents

Peloton and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced two voluntary recalls for the company’s Tread and Tread+ treadmills over separate safety concerns. Peloton recalled the Tread+ after a 6-year-old child recently died after being pulled under the rear of the treadmill, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Peloton also received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets and/or objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill, including 29 reports of injuries to children, per the CPSC.
Public Safetyerienewsnow.com

'Click It or Ticket' Seat Belt Enforcement Begins

With the summer travel season quickly approaching, police agencies throughout the state are stepping up efforts to ensure traffic safety, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday. PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will partner with local law enforcement agencies to participate in the national “Click It or Ticket”...
CarsKSAT 12

These are the best cars for teen drivers, safety advocates say

SAN ANTONIO – For families looking for a graduation gift on wheels or transportation to that summer job, lists of cars that check the boxes for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports can be a good starting point. Inexperience and immaturity make teen drivers among the riskiest,...