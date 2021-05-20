Pedestrians and drivers stay vigilant and take precautions this summer
Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start to summer and who isn’t ready to get outside to breathe in some fresh air, soak up some rays and enjoy longer daylight hours in warmer temps. There’s no better way to spend your free time other than outside during the summer months but as a pedestrian or driver, it is important to be vigilant and take precautions to stay safe. NHTSA reported that in 2019 a pedestrian was killed every 85 minutes in the US.cbs6albany.com