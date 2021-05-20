newsbreak-logo
Naples massage therapist gives up license after sexual misconduct allegations

By Jennifer Kveglis
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CGWj_0a6CFoH100

NAPLES, Fla.– A Naples massage therapist voluntarily gave up his license following sexual misconduct allegations on a minor.

Ermin Luis was accused of removing the draping that covered a 17-year–old female client’s breasts while working at Hand & Stone off Davis Blvd in Naples in 2019. The victim said he then groped her.

Her family reported the incident to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Health which is the only agency that can issue a Massage Therapist License.

He was later arrested by Collier County deputies on a warrant for battery. In court, he pleaded ‘No Contest’. The Battery charge was dropped but he was still required to fulfill community service hours and pay a fine.

Adam Horowitz, a Fort Lauderdale Attorney for victims of sexual abuse encourages massage therapist clients to search their masseuse on the DOH’s “License Verification” portal, where you can also find a list of reported complaints.

A quick search for Luis’ name in 2019 would have revealed an administrative complaint filed by the Florida Board of Massage Therapy. It states Luis failed to notify them about a 2014 arrest, when he allegedly streaked through the Glen Eagle neighborhood in Naples while he was high on mushrooms.

Mike Carr, his defense attorney for the 2019 allegation said his lengthy record influenced him to voluntarily give up his license on May 14th, 2021.

“Sometimes you have to step back and reevaluate everything that you’re doing. I thought for everyone’s best interest, he may as well figure out something else to do,” he said, “I thought closure was the best thing for everybody concerned.”

Hand & Stone declined to comment on Luis’ 2019 allegations. NBC2 reached out to Luis, but did not hear back.

