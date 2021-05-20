Jourgensen: Ramping up for the return

Lynn, Swampscott and Nahant Announce Cancelation of the Annual 3rd and 4th of July Fireworks Displays. Given the ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19, Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee, Swampscott Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald and Nahant Town Administrator Antonio Barletta have made the difficult decision after discussions as a region, to cancel the Lynn-Swampscott Annual 3rd of July Fireworks and parade and Nahant’s 4th of July Fireworks show. Even as a larger percentage of our populations get vaccinated, there are still newly reported COVID-19 cases each day and it is not anticipated that the state will have opened restrictions on gathering limits to a point where we feel that it is safe to host this large of an event.