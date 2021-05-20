newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Do You Smile Even When Your Heart Is Breaking?

psychologytoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople can feel pressured to hide their true feelings for a variety of reasons. Hiding feelings is effortful and can distract from tackling important issues. When we hide or fake feelings, we risk losing another’s trust by being perceived as inauthentic. When we withhold our true feelings, we deprive our...

www.psychologytoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nat King Cole
Person
Charlie Chaplin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart On#Broken Heart#Popular Music#Hard Feelings#Beautiful Things#Beautiful People#Romantic Feelings#Sad People#The Platters#Modern Times#Hiding Feelings#Fake Feelings#Genuine Feelings#Sadness#Lips#Hiding Negative Emotions#Face#Masked Feelings#Emotional Pretense#Lyrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthjewishboston.com

10 Things To Do When You Feel Like Mental Garbage

It’s Mental Health Awareness Month, and so, hello! I have generalized anxiety and panic disorder. It’s been part of my life since college (and probably sooner, but mental health didn’t get much attention in the mid-1990s). Now, I write and speak about it a lot. I take Lexapro every morning...
Healthtooeleonline.com

When you feel overwhelmed, you can always do small things

The phone ringing sound didn’t last very long. It was replaced by a woman’s voice. She announced the name of the business for which she works when she answered the call. It’s a company I call with regularity. “Hello, Olivia. How are you today?” I queried immediately, after recognizing her...
Mental HealthFrederick News-Post

How to heal when someone has angered you

This has been a year like no other, and with all the goings-on, most everybody is agitated about something or at somebody else. Be it personal, political or pandemic-related, most all of us are holding on to some kind of anger. And that is never a good thing for the human psyche.
YogaYoga Journal

3 Guided Meditations for When You Need a Break

You could use a break (yes, you)! Taking time to yourself during the heat of your day can be incredibly beneficial—as long as you’re making the most of it. Just a few minutes of meditating, walking, or just reconnecting with your breath can make a huge difference between feeling refreshed and revitalized or slogging through the rest of your day.
Public HealthPosted by
Gadget Flow

This clear face mask makes breathing easier and lets you show off your pretty smile

Breathe easy again with the VISMA visible mask. This clear face mask features ventilation so you can take deep, full breaths while you’re out and about. And its see-through design lets you express your emotions. In the past year, you’ve probably experienced it; that suffocating feeling you get when you climb a flight of stairs while wearing a face mask. Your mouth and cheeks get sweaty, and you feel like you just can’t take a deep breath. You know it’s just perception; you’re totally getting enough oxygen, but it’s just uncomfortable. And that’s where the VISMA can help.
Mental HealthThrive Global

“I know many of us sometimes have difficulty coming out of bed in the morning”, Mikolaj Muszynski of VERDAD and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

There is one secret about what I do to boost my own life that only a few know — and now you will too. I love writing affirmations, and I rarely miss writing them in the evening. What does it have to do with gratitude? Well, writing is a potent tool to program our minds with beneficial mindsets. After I finish writing my affirmations, I always write thank you three times at the end of the session to increase the affirmations’ transformative energy. However, we can also use even more gratitude in writing. For example, you may write 10–15 times in a row: “I, your name, am grateful for all the good that happened to me today.” Or “I, your name, am grateful for the kindness of the people I met today.” Adjust your thanks depending on your needs. The benefit of writing grateful sentences is also backed-up by scientific studies — writing thankful sentences increases your happiness.
Mental HealthPosted by
TheMighty

The Side of My Depression You Don't See

Tuesday morning, 8 a.m. I’m having trouble distinguishing dreams from reality. That comes with the territory when you’re a drinker and can’t stay asleep for more than four hours. It takes a full 30 seconds for lucidity to creep into my eyes as I realize that’s my alarm. Groggily, I...
Posted by
Jon Hawkins

The Childish Habits You Need to Break

Can you recognize these counterproductive tendencies?. If you were emotionally immature, or intellectually irrational, would you even realize?. We rarely hold children accountable for their actions. With their lack of life experience, they struggle to recognize what they’ve done wrong. “They didn’t know any better,” we say.
KidsSlate

I Absolutely Hate Kids. Can I Just Ignore My Friend’s New One?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am a happily child-free woman in my 30s, and I have a group of dear friends I’ve been close with since college. Why am I writing to a parenting column? Because I suspect one of this group will soon be the first (only?) of us to have a child, and I’m dismayed to say the least. I realize I have no right to feel that way, and I will try to hide it from my friend, but still, I feel the way I feel. So, my question is, how can I be a good, supportive friend, when this is something that is so not my cup of tea? I find the idea of pregnancy and birth horrifying, and I do not like children, particularly babies and toddlers. I don’t want to cut off my friend, but I suspect she and this child will be a package deal for quite some time, so I need to learn how to coexist with this potential creature.
Relationship Advicelovelearnings.com

Does My Ex Want Me To Contact Them?

Do you ever get the feeling that your ex wants you to reach out to them?. Maybe they posted some sad song lyrics on Instagram. Maybe they liked a couple of your photos. Or maybe it’s just a feeling in your gut. Today, I’m going to tell you how to...
Celebrationscostaricantimes.com

Feeling Beyond Memory On Mother’s Day

For all those women and men whose mothers have died, for all the women who could not have children, and for all the children whose mothers didn’t want to have them, I second a columnist and mother who wrote:. “The world has enough suffering in it without inventing a holiday...
Relationship AdviceBiloxi Sun Herald

Ex-etiquette: What to do when the fighting continues after breaking up

Q. My ex tells me she is a better parent than I am — a better bookkeeper, housekeeper, driver, and the kids don’t want to come see me because she has a better house. She’s even more desirable; evidently, the guys are at her door. Every day she finds something else to bitch at me about. I thought when you break up all this stops. What’s good ex-etiquette?
Relationship AdviceThe Mountaineer

How to connect with your emotions

The fast pace of daily life can make it easy to brush feelings aside rather than reflect on them. And yet, the process of connecting with your emotions is crucial to your mental well-being. Here’s some advice that can help you get in touch with your feelings. Learn to accept...
Relationshipsnotconsumed.com

For When You Feel Like You’re Not Enough

It was 2am and darkness blanketed more than just the lonely hotel room. As sleep teased my exhausted heart, the light from my phone illuminated the moment. The message was as long as it was heavy, making the tears difficult to push back. “My greatest struggle is I don’t feel...
Relationship Advicelovepanky.com

How to Stay Away From Someone & Know the Signs They’re Bad For You

Relationships are complicated and some people can be bad for you. But how to know the signs you should stay away from someone? And what should you do next?. No one in your life is perfect. Sometimes people will hurt you. Some people will disappoint you. All these things happen and they don’t necessarily mean you need to stay away from someone. But are there some reasons and signs you should stay away from someone, because they’re just bad for you?
Petspsychologytoday.com

When Pets Die - Human Hearts Break: Five Ways to Cope

This has been a year in which we have had to “ bear the unbearable ". One source of resilience that has eased our fear, loss, and loneliness has been pets. Pets of different species, breeds and size have been anchors in the storm. But what happens when a pet...
Relationship Advicecaribbeanamericanweekly.com

10 Things You Should Never Say to Your Husband

Wedding planning. Pinterest-inspired living spaces. Parenting hacks. Romantic vacations and date night suggestions. If there’s one thing that we can all agree on, it’s that we’ll never suffer a lack of advice on the internet when it comes to keeping a home or making marriage great. Opinions abound. Biases that...
Columbia University

Feeling like a pariah (even when you’re not)

Jessica Hullman wrote this memoir of her interactions with the graphics and visualization research community, and one thing that struck me was this bit describing an event from 2011, when she was a graduate student:. There was one weird moment, though . . . I couldn’t help but notice a...