MAY 20, 2021- COVID-19 UPDATE FROM TOWN SUPERVISOR LINDA PUGLISI. In the Town of Cortlandt since the beginning of the pandemic the Town has had 3,692 COVID-19 positive cases. As of May 19th, there are 18 active cases and the case load increased by 2. The information we are providing to our community comes directly from Westchester County government. This is how the numbers will be reported going forward. Once again, the number listed above is for unincorporated Cortlandt and does not include the Villages of Buchanan and Croton-on-Hudson. The unincorporated portion of the Town is everything outside of the Villages of Croton and Buchanan. That equates to 30 square miles and 32,000 people. Please abide by the Governor's guidelines to stay safe in order to prevent this virus from spreading. Thank you.