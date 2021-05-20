The Untold Truth Of The Friends Reunion Special

As a wise man once said, "So no one told you life was gonna be this way." That is certainly true for the cast of the megahit sitcom "Friends." Many of them were up-and-coming actors (did you know Jennifer Aniston starred in "Leprechaun" the year before "Friends"?) when they landed their parts on the show, but now, nearly 30 years later, they have gone on to become some of the most well-known celebrities in the entire world. There are tons of things to unpack regarding the 10 year long journey that was making one of the most popular TV shows in history. And that's exactly what the cast is going to do when they appear on HBO Max's "Friends: The Reunion."