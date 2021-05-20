‘Survivor 41’: Jeff Probst Says New Season Will Be ‘Super Dangerous’
Fans of Survivor have been left high and dry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic — CBS chose to suspend filming in order to protect both cast and crew. Now, Jeff Probst says the show is coming back to your screens soon, and is teasing an exciting new season, going so far as to call Survivor 41 “dangerous.” What’s more, CBS may be making some changes to how Survivor approaches themed seasons, as well as the number of days and castaways.www.cheatsheet.com