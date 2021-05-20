‘Survivor 41’: Jeff Probst Says New Season Will Be ‘Super Dangerous’

Here’s the good news that we have entering NCIS season 19 — Mark Harmon will be back as Gibbs. However, the bad news is that he may not be in every episode. Recently, you may have heard that the longtime star could take on a part-time role on the upcoming season, which is moving to Monday nights for the first time. What “part-time” means, however, is still not clear, and according to a report from Deadline, CBS Entertainment boss Kelly Kahl isn’t even sure how many episodes Harmon will appear in as of yet.