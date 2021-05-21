newsbreak-logo
MLB

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. heads to Toronto's bench on Thursday

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is out of Thursday's starting lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Gurriel Jr. will sit on Thursday evening with Teoscar Hernandez in left field, Bo Bichette handling designated hitting duties, Cavan Biggio at second base, and Santiago Espinal at third. Per Baseball Savant...

