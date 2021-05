Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) bragged about his college entrance test scores on Thursday as he also acknowledged that some “people think I’m the dumbest guy in Congress.”. Gohmert may have earned that reputation by doing things like claiming his face mask likely gave him COVID-19 (on the extremely rare occasions he wore one) and then taking the failed Donald Trump “cure” hydroxychloroquine to fight it. He has said that caribou love to “date” over oil pipelines and nominated Republican Newt Gingrich to be speaker of the House 13 years after Gingrich left Congress.