Movies

Is Mainstream on Netflix?

By D.J. Rivera
Netflix Life
Netflix Life
 1 day ago
The comedy-drama movie Mainstream starring The Amazing Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is an exceptional endeavor to behold, and many are out there wondering if the motion picture happens to be available on Netflix. Mainstream is direct by Gia Coppola, the granddaughter of The Godfather director...

Netflix Life

Netflix Life

New York City, NY
460
Followers
0
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Netflix Life, the Netflix news and opinions site brought to you by the FanSided Network. Netflix Life is dedicated to providing top-notch Netflix news, views, and original content. This site also serves as a community for like-minded fans to come together to catch up on the latest news and to discuss their passion.

 https://netflixlife.com/
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added A Brand New Superhero TV Show Today

The enormous popularity of Marvel and DC has helped other lesser-known superhero comics get adapted to the screen. The past couple of months, for instance, have seen Image Comics take their moment in the spotlight. Just recently, Amazon Prime released the Invincible animated series and, this Friday, May 7th, Netflix has premiered Jupiter’s Legacy, based on the original comic books by Mark Millar and Frank Quietly.
TV & Videospressreality.com

Zack Snyder Praises Netflix For ‘Incredible’ Decision To Put Army Of The Dead In Theaters

Even though Netflix is a streaming giant, they have been collaborating with filmmakers who have based their careers on bringing movies to physical theaters. And as is often the case, Netflix will compromise and allow some of those movies to play theaters in addition to being on the streaming service, though in the past, it usually has been an awards play so that movies like Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman could meet the Academy’s criteria and screen in a theater.
TV & VideosTime Out Global

What is Netflix Plus?

Tech never sleeps, does it. Every time you check a piece of electronic stuff there’s an update for this and a fix for that. So it’s no surprise that as streaming services begin to catch up with Netflix, the streaming giant is considering ways of becoming more unique again. This...
TV SeriesGamespot

The 30 Best TV Shows To Watch On Hulu Right Now

There is a seemingly , and each of them has its own library of TV shows--original and otherwise. Strangely, though, Hulu often seems left out of the discussion of who has the best collection of TV shows, and that's a mistake. From its own originals to the entire FX catalog, to an exhausting amount of shows its purchased the streaming rights to, you'll never run out of things to watch on Hulu.
MoviesNME

Listen to Devonté Hynes’ score for Gia Coppola’s film ‘Mainstream’

Devonté Hynes – AKA Blood Orange – has released the original soundtrack he produced for Gia Coppola’s latest film Mainstream. Mainstream landed in US cinemas on Friday (May 7), starring Spiderman‘s Andrew Garfield and Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke. It follows Hawke’s character on her quest for internet stardom, enlisting a charismatic stranger (Garfield) to help her make videos.
Moviesutdailybeacon.com

‘Mainstream’ review: The dangers of success

People always lose their way on their path to stardom. It’s inevitable. That’s one of the core messages in “Mainstream.” The film was written by Gia Coppola and Tom Stuart. It was directed by Gia Coppola, whose previous work includes the film “Palo Alto.” It was released by IFC Films.
MoviesNYLON

Gia Coppola Explores The Darkness of Internet Fame In ‘Mainstream’

Nothing strains the psyche and warps reality quite like being perennially logged online. There’s a reason people write dissertation-length Instagram captions about taking a social media hiatus, only to pop back up on the feed roughly 12 hours later. As addictions are famously wont to do, at some point there’s going to be a spiral. It’s old news. We’ve been living in this screen-driven hell on Earth for years now, to the point that the phenomenon has made its way to film immortalization. Enter Mainstream, Gia Coppola’s sophomore feature and satirical exploration meets cautionary tale of the darkness that lurks beneath viral fame.
Behind Viral VideosVanity Fair

Mainstream Zooms In on the Relatable Narcissism of YouTube Creators

Palo Alto director Gia Coppola on her sophomore feature, which stars Andrew Garfield as a dangerously charismatic “truth”-teller. The strategies and schemes that influencers use on Instagram and Tik Tok are well-documented, perhaps by design. Films, articles, and TV segments have taught us all about the strategic posing, fake settings, and bleak dysfunction held just out of frame. Yet YouTube, arguably where this culture began, sits at a different level of the zeitgeist. The platform used to be a place where a video enthusiast could find their niche; John Wilson, of HBO’s How to With John Wilson, began by posting his odd and fascinating forays into American banalities there. But unlike Vimeo—which has firmly entrenched itself as a viable home for talented weirdos—YouTube has also become a platform for charismatic ego trippers with tripods. Its most popular creators construct entire worlds out of their personas and, at worst, keep viewers hooked in a verbal and visual torrent of nothingness.
TV SeriesPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Sharing Netflix with Your Ex

My girlfriend and I broke up last months ago after 2 1/2 years of dating. Luckily for both of us, it hasn't gotten petty or nasty. She makes a lot less than I do and so she moved in with 3 other girls in an apartment. All of our streaming services like Netflix and Hulu and some music accounts are under my name, and the passwords were one's that I created. So here's my question: I know that she's using some of these services but I haven't had the heart to change the passwords on her. I'm sure she'd fine without them but it just seems like a gut punch for her to wake up one day and not be able to watch Netflix or HBO Max or something. When is a good time to cut the cord ?
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Maya Hawke on Mainstream, Stranger Things and Joining Instagram Because of Her Dad

Photos courtesy of Maya Hawke; Styled by Sarah Slutsky; Makeup by Gianpaolo Ceciliato; Hair by Peter Butler; Collage by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine. Maya Hawke was wearing a vintage Taylor Swift t-shirt when she called me on Zoom from her temporary home in Atlanta, Georgia, where she’s been filming season 4 of Stranger Things since September. “I’ve had this haircut for a lonnng time,” she said, scrunching her choppy chin-length hair. It’s just one of several major changes the hit Netflix series has brought on for Hawke—the other being how she’s joined her A-list parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, on the path to fame. (Especially after last season’s big reveal: Her character, Robin, is gay.)
Businessprimetimer.com

Why is Amazon investing so much in IMDb TV original shows when it has Prime Video?

IMDb TV will offer free advertiser-based programming, but many think Amazon already has a free streaming service with Prime Video since it's included in the Amazon free two-day shipping subscription. "I think the best way to say it is, Amazon Studios is programming two services now," says IMDb TV co-head of programming Ryan Pirozzi. "A subscription service in Prime Video, and an ad-supported service in IMDb TV. And what that allows us to do is open up the aperture of people we reach. I like to talk about these two big groups of customers. We’re delighting Prime members who want more selection and are willing to watch ads to get it. And then we’re also delighting people that don’t want to be behind the paywall for one reason or another. I do think that these services should be complementary to one another. They will not feel the same." Fellow co-head of programming Lauren Anderson adds that just because IMDb TV is free doesn't mean they won't be going for premium shows. "So it’s funny, one of the things early on, when we were sort of going around and talking to creators and talking to the town about content, I actually spent time reminding people that shows like Mad Men and Atlanta and The Shield — all of those shows are shows that were launched inside of ad-supported networks and channels," she says. "So for us, being in an ad-supported environment does not at all change the ambition of what we’re trying to do. It doesn’t change the creativity of what we’re trying to do. It doesn’t change the talent we want to work with. So for us, no, I can say very, very directly, no. We embrace it. I come from network television. Those are some of the best shows that have been made. And those are the shows that audiences continue to love."
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Netflix Australia launches Netflix Pause publication

Netflix has launched its first publication pubication in Australia, called Netflix Pause, which will take a deep dive into Netflix content – asking existential questions and exploring unexpected themes, all through the lens of film and TV. In a blog post, Michael Sun, Netflix Culture Editor, explained: “Netflix Pause is...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Netflix Orders 'Loving Adults' as First Danish Film Original

Netflix has ordered “Loving Adults,” its first Danish language film starring Dar Salim (“Borgen,” “Game of Thrones”) and Sonja Ricther (“The Bridge”), with Barbara Rothenborg (“White Sand”) on board to direct. The thriller is being produced by Marcella Dichmann for SF Studios, the company behind Netflix original series “Snabba Cash”...
TV SeriesInverse

11 astonishing on Netflix in

The Mitchells vs. the Machines uses the tech behind Into the Spider-Verse’s incredible animation for the story of a family forced to look away from their screens to save humanity from robots. This claustrophobic thriller follows a woman who awakes with no memories inside a cryogenic stasis chamber and has...