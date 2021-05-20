Storms bring wind damage to Lufkin neighborhood

I know you are all aware of the storm damage in the region over the last couple of weeks, plus all the power outages that Oncor experienced. I’m writing to bring you all up to date on the storm damage we have sustained at our Lufkin station. We were hit by lightning twice, evidently. Our engineer, Troy, was able to get us back on the air within a few hours after the first hit (and after Oncor restored power) , but a few hours after that we were hit, yet again. This 2nd time we sustained transmitter damage and it appears that the antenna itself – the new one installed two years ago – was also hit.