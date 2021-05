GENESIS 45:4-8 One of the most blessed truths that is revealed in the holy scriptures of the Bible is that God has a special purpose to fulfill thru the lives of His faithful servants. From a human perspective, the events of Joseph’s life that resulted in him becoming a slave in Egypt don’t appear to have any significant purpose or meaningful benefit. Because of his brothers’ hatred, Joseph was exiled into Egypt as a slave. Because of the lie of his master’s wife, he was put into prison. Because of the forgetfulness of a fellow prisoner that Joseph helped, he was forgotten and remained in prison for another two years.