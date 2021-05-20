WeatherMinds: Atlantic hurricane season forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two named tropical systems may develop as early as this evening across the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical low pressure area centered about 450 miles east-northeast of Bermuda have become better organized during the past several hours. The low has not yet acquired tropical storm characteristics. However, if current trends continue, the system could be designated a subtropical storm or depression later today or tonight as it moves westward to west-southwestward to the northeast of Bermuda. The low is forecast to move northeastward into a more hostile environment by Saturday night or Sunday.