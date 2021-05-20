newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

WeatherMinds: Atlantic hurricane season forecast

KARE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNOAA has released its 2021 Atlantic hurricane forecast. Meteorologist Laura Betker dives into the details and what to expect this year.

www.kare11.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane Season#Extreme Weather#Noaa#Weatherminds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Two named storms possible in the Atlantic by tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two named tropical systems may develop as early as this evening across the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical low pressure area centered about 450 miles east-northeast of Bermuda have become better organized during the past several hours. The low has not yet acquired tropical storm characteristics. However, if current trends continue, the system could be designated a subtropical storm or depression later today or tonight as it moves westward to west-southwestward to the northeast of Bermuda. The low is forecast to move northeastward into a more hostile environment by Saturday night or Sunday.
Environmentnowhabersham.com

NOAA predicts another active Atlantic hurricane season

Who could have imagined that living in the North Georgia mountains we’d have to watch out for hurricanes. But if the last several years have taught us anything, it’s that mountain living is not immune from what we traditionally view as beach hazards. Historic floods and winds wrought by the...
EnvironmentWashington Times

Weather forecasters are predicting another busy Atlantic hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are projecting a 60% chance of a busier-than-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% of a less active season. But forecasters at the agency do not expect to see the record level of storm activity witnessed this last season, NOAA officials said Thursday.
Environmentcbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

After a record-breaking storm season in 2020, forecasters are expecting another active hurricane season this year. Here's a look at what NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is expecting for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially starts in June.
EnvironmentGizmodo

Hurricane Season Is About to Start Early—Again

The Atlantic is acting up out of season. Again. A disturbance near Bermuda is likely to become the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season in the next two days. As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center gave the weather system a 90% chance of becoming a named storm. (It would take the name “Ana,” the first name on NOAA’s alphabetic list of Atlantic storm names for 2021.)
EnvironmentToledo Blade

Above-normal season for hurricanes forecast

MIAMI — Federal scientists forecast that 2021 could have 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher in the Atlantic. “An above-normal season is most likely,” said Ben Friedman, the acting administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Orlando, FLMarietta Daily Journal

Hurricane forecasters watching 2 disturbances in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Atlantic disturbances appear to be in a race to possibly become the first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season: Ana. In its 8 p.m. EDT Friday update, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two systems with odds of development: a non-tropical low pressure area in the mid Atlantic moving west, and a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico heading toward Texas.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

NOAA Predicts Another Active Atlantic Hurricane Season

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- The predictions are out for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and another above-average season is forecast. 2020 goes down in the books as a very active Atlantic hurricane season with 30 names storms, 14 hurricanes, and 7 major hurricanes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, is...
Environmenttreasurecoast.com

NOAA predicts another active Atlantic hurricane season

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020. For...