LSU bolsters coaching staff with reported addition of former NFL assistant with SEC ties
LSU continues to bolster its coaching staff as Ed Orgeron’s program looks to rebound from a disappointing 2020 season. The latest addition is recent Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey as an offensive analyst, sources told The Athletic. Caskey spent the last two years as Lions RB coach, and before that he was with the Cincinnati Bengals for nine years. Another experienced NFL coaching addition for Coach O.www.saturdaydownsouth.com