LSU bolsters coaching staff with reported addition of former NFL assistant with SEC ties

Nikki Fargas is just starting her new job as Aces president. But she already knows what she’s going to miss about her old one. “The players,” she said. Fargas was formally introduced as the franchise’s new president Tuesday by owner Mark Davis at Allegiant Stadium. The 48-year-old had coached Louisiana State’s women’s basketball team since 2011 and replaces Bill Laimbeer, who had served three years as president while also coaching the Aces.