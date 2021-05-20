newsbreak-logo
LSU bolsters coaching staff with reported addition of former NFL assistant with SEC ties

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU continues to bolster its coaching staff as Ed Orgeron’s program looks to rebound from a disappointing 2020 season. The latest addition is recent Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey as an offensive analyst, sources told The Athletic. Caskey spent the last two years as Lions RB coach, and before that he was with the Cincinnati Bengals for nine years. Another experienced NFL coaching addition for Coach O.

Related
Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Adds New Coach To Michigan Staff

Just a few days ago, Michigan football lost defensive backs coach Mo Linguist left to become the new head coach at Buffalo. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines may have finally found a replacement. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, Harbaugh is plucking Kentucky defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale out...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Aces introduce former LSU coach as team president

Nikki Fargas is just starting her new job as Aces president. But she already knows what she’s going to miss about her old one. “The players,” she said. Fargas was formally introduced as the franchise’s new president Tuesday by owner Mark Davis at Allegiant Stadium. The 48-year-old had coached Louisiana State’s women’s basketball team since 2011 and replaces Bill Laimbeer, who had served three years as president while also coaching the Aces.
Champaign, ILsaturdaytradition.com

Former Illini Chester Frazier talks return to program as assistant coach

Chester Frazier is back with the orange and blue. The former Illinois basketball player was hired to join Brad Underwood’s staff in Champaign after the team lost assistant coaches Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman to Kentucky. He joins the Fighting Illini as an assistant coach after previously working at Kansas State and Virginia Tech.
Kansas StateBuffalo News

Former UB football assistants join Lance Leipold's staff at Kansas

Four more members of Lance Leipold's football staff at the University at Buffalo will join him at Kansas. The Kansas athletic department announced Tuesday that Leipold will add Rob Ianello, Grant Murray, Taiwo Onatolu and Michael Painter in various support roles with the Jayhawks. Ianello will be the general manager...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Is Matt Wells a Bottom Five Coach in College Football?

Is Matt Wells one of the worst coaches in the Power 5 group of college coaches? I don't think so, but CBSsports.com and 247sports.com certainly do. A group of writers from both sites ranked every Power 5 head coach and listed Texas Tech's head football coach as the 60th best in the country out of 65 Power 5 teams.
Billings, MTmontanasports.com

Former Billings Mustangs players to join coaching staff

BILLINGS - The Billings Mustangs announced on Wednesday their 2021 coaching line-up. Assisting new field manager Joe Kruzel will be pitching coach Winston Abreu and hitting coach Angel Franco. Both Abreu and Franco are former players. Billings will be their first stop as they begin to climb the major league coaching ladder. Tori Atencio, Athletic Trainer at Montana State University Billings, is the new Trainer.
Auburn, ALcrescentcitysports.com

LSU battles past Auburn to clinch SEC series

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU scored six runs over the final three innings Friday night, erasing a two-run deficit and defeating Auburn, 9-6, at Plainsman Park. LSU improved to 29-17 overall and 9-14 in the SEC, while Auburn dropped to 19-23 overall and 5-18 in conference play. Trailing 5-3, LSU...
NBALog Cabin Democrat

Musselman adds former NBA coach Smart to staff

FAYETTEVILLE — Former National Basketball Association head coach Eric Musselman has added another former NBA head coach to his Arkansas Razorbacks staff. Keith Smart, first gaining hoops fame starring for coach Bobby Knight’s 1987 National Champion Indiana Hoosiers as a junior college transfer, and a former NBA head coach with Cleveland Cavaliers plus the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings teams that were Musselman’s teams he previously head coached, was announced Wednesday as joining Musselman’s staff.
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Craig Ponder promoted to assistant coach on UNCW Men’s Basketball staff

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Director of Basketball Operations Craig Ponder has been elevated to assistant coach, UNCW Head Men’s Basketball Coach Takayo Siddle announced today. A standout for the Seahawks from 2011-16, Ponder returned to UNCW last season to serve on Siddle’s staff and helped the Seahawk head coach with all...