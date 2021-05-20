Chris Rock gave John Mulaney divorce advice: ‘I recommended my ex-wife’s divorce lawyer’

Chris Rock says he's given up Ambien, made other changes while tackling childhood trauma. Chris Rock has been making some big changes in his life after diving into a serious therapy regimen during the COVID-19 lockdown. The comic, 56, previously opened up about the intense, seven hours a week schedule he's maintained with his shrink. He recently expanded on what's that meant for him in conversation with The Telegraph, revealing that in addition to tackling the "trauma" he experienced as a little boy, he's been able to forgive those who mistreated him in the past. He also says he's given up his dependency on sleep aids, which he believes made him "a functional Ambien addict." Admitting that the main thing he "did during Covid" was "lots of therapy," Chris explained (via the Daily Mail), "Success does not erase trauma. It just doesn't. So I definitely had to go back through therapy and really go through my childhood … The key thing is, I forgive everybody that was involved." The "Fargo" actor pointed out that if he were to name the people who attacked him because of the color of his skin when he was younger, "Their lives would be absolutely destroyed." Instead, Chris said he just prays "that they learned their lesson" and focuses on taking "the very high road." Not that life's complications ended for Chris before adulthood. He tells the outlet, "Getting divorced made people look at me in a different light." Now, he doesn't drink much, if ever, and he's off the meds that he realized were hurting him more than helping. "I was on an Ambien/Melatonin-every-night thing," he reveals. "And I had really bad brain fog. I was a functional Ambien addict, which affected everything – it affected my ability to concentrate, honestly." The comic and actor returns to the big screen this week alongside Samuel L. Jackson in the horror film, "Spiral."