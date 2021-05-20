newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Chris Rock gave John Mulaney divorce advice: ‘I recommended my ex-wife’s divorce lawyer’

By Joseph Wilkinson
NY Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHis advice was on the money. Chris Rock said Tuesday night that he gave fellow comedian John Mulaney some key divorce advice. “This is how much money I lost in my divorce — I recommended my ex-wife’s divorce lawyer,” Rock told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.” “I was like, ‘You should get this guy. He’ll get you your money. This guy’s good.’ I walked out with nothing!”

www.nydailynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Chris Rock
Person
John Mulaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Marriage#Divorce#Comedian#Actress Olivia Munn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Chris Rock reveals he was 'a functional Ambien addict,' plus more news

Chris Rock says he's given up Ambien, made other changes while tackling childhood trauma. Chris Rock has been making some big changes in his life after diving into a serious therapy regimen during the COVID-19 lockdown. The comic, 56, previously opened up about the intense, seven hours a week schedule he's maintained with his shrink. He recently expanded on what's that meant for him in conversation with The Telegraph, revealing that in addition to tackling the "trauma" he experienced as a little boy, he's been able to forgive those who mistreated him in the past. He also says he's given up his dependency on sleep aids, which he believes made him "a functional Ambien addict." Admitting that the main thing he "did during Covid" was "lots of therapy," Chris explained (via the Daily Mail), "Success does not erase trauma. It just doesn't. So I definitely had to go back through therapy and really go through my childhood … The key thing is, I forgive everybody that was involved." The "Fargo" actor pointed out that if he were to name the people who attacked him because of the color of his skin when he was younger, "Their lives would be absolutely destroyed." Instead, Chris said he just prays "that they learned their lesson" and focuses on taking "the very high road." Not that life's complications ended for Chris before adulthood. He tells the outlet, "Getting divorced made people look at me in a different light." Now, he doesn't drink much, if ever, and he's off the meds that he realized were hurting him more than helping. "I was on an Ambien/Melatonin-every-night thing," he reveals. "And I had really bad brain fog. I was a functional Ambien addict, which affected everything – it affected my ability to concentrate, honestly." The comic and actor returns to the big screen this week alongside Samuel L. Jackson in the horror film, "Spiral."
CelebritiesPosted by
People

John Mulaney Divorcing Anna Marie Tendler: What He's Said Over the Years About Their Relationship

Throughout their nearly seven-year marriage, John Mulaney has often spoke fondly about his now-estranged wife, Anna Marie Tendler. On Monday, a rep for Mulaney, 38, confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Tendler, 35, have split after six years of marriage. In a statement to Page Six, which first reported the news, Mulaney's spokesperson said: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."
CelebritiesVanity Fair

John Mulaney Immediately Sells Out His First Post-Rehab Comedy Shows

John Mulaney is officially returning to the stage. On Tuesday the beloved stand-up, Saturday Night Live alum, and star of Netflix’s Big Mouth and John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch announced a five-day residency at New York’s City Winery from May 10 through May 14, marking his first foray into live comedy since a stay in rehab late last year.
Celebritiessouthernminn.com

John Mulaney romancing Olivia Munn

John Mulaney is reportedly romancing Olivia Munn. The 38-year-old comedian recently split from his wife of six years, Annamarie Tendler, and it has now been reported he’s already moved on with 40-year-old actress Olivia after the pair met at a church in Los Angeles. A source told People magazine: "This...
Celebritiestoofab.com

Chris Rock Recalls The Last Time He Hung Out With Chris Farley

The "Spiral" star was asked the story behind an old photo of himself, Farley, Adam Sandler and David Spade. Chris Rock shared the heartbreaking story of the last time he hung out with Chris Farley. In a video segment called "Explain This" for the latest Esquire, the "Spiral" star was...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
TheDailyBeast

John Mulaney and Wife Annamarie Tendler Announce Divorce After His Rehab Stint

Comedian John Mulaney confirmed Monday that he and his wife Anna Marie Tendler are splitting up after six years of marriage. This comes after Mulaney completed a 60-day stint at a Pennsylvania rehab clinic for alcohol and cocaine addiction. On Monday, a rep for Tendler told Page Six that she is “heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage” but wishes him “support and success as he continues his recovery.” The 38-year-old comedian has been open about his struggles with substance abuse, revealing in a 2019 interview that he started drinking at age 13. “I drank for attention,” Mulaney said. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”
MoviesBradford Era

Chris Rock pitched horror film ‘Spiral’ at a wedding

Chris Rock, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols talk about their new “Saw”-franchise spinoff, “Spiral.” Rock also says he's spoken with Dave Chappelle about a possible joint comedy tour. (May 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/56b4527d63674adf9eb1a75ddac4d771.