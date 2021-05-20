newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairbanks, IN

Women struggling with addiction during COVID-19, many seeking treatment for alcoholism

By Stephanie Wade
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArqCm_0a6CD8PS00

INDIANAPOLIS — May is Women’s Health Month, and something they’ve noticed at Community Fairbanks Recovery Center is how the pandemic is driving more women to drink.

Local experts said alcohol has been the drug of choice for women struggling during COVID-19, and making connections is a huge part of recovery for people who struggle with addiction.

“Be around other people, don’t isolate, get out, meet others, be vulnerable,” Melisa Cole, who is a recovering addict said. “All these big themes that are crucial to staying sober are suddenly gone.”

That ended for many people during the pandemic. Many women, according to the Community Fairbanks Recovery Center, are finding themselves turning to alcohol to cope. Melisa Cole understands. She’s been in recovery for five years now and struggled with addiction for 20 years.

“Women are considered the caregivers,” Cole explained. “That’s a big issue for women in recovery anyways. That’s a big barrier sometimes to recovery. And suddenly you’re at home, the kids are at home all day, they are school age children, now they’re doing e-learning, maybe they used to go to daycare and now they’re at home. That’s overwhelming.”

“Especially with alcohol, it’s so everywhere and it doesn’t have quite the stigma that street drugs have and so we can justify that and validate ourselves and just have a drink a glass of wine. But I think that sends us on a slippery slope,” Greta Compton, a behavioral health specialist said.

Compton explained that addiction is different for women who often put off getting help.

“And before you know it it’s three bottles of wine a night and your kids are seeing you passed out on the couch, you are having arguments with your partner and not able to make it to work the next day,” Compton added.

After denying she had a problem herself for years, Cole said, "There are sober people living really amazing lives. The life I have today is something I never thought possible.”

Now, she's a life skills clinician, with a beautiful family.

“I have a two-year-old and she’s never going to experience her mom being drunk,” Cole said. “She’s never going to experience any of that chaos and it is a really beautiful incredible life that is out there. It exists.”

WRTV

WRTV

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fairbanks, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Addiction Treatment#Alcohol Addiction#Drug Addiction#Drug Treatment#Women S Health Month#Sober People#Recovery#Street Drugs#School Age Children#Turning#Driving#Connections#Home#Arguments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 559 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths, 10K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 559 new cases of coronavirus and six additional deaths, along with nearly 10,000 new vaccinations in the past day. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 735,999 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,069 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateElkhart Truth

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County.
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Fairbanks, INcbs4indy.com

Health experts: testing, contact tracing remains important to prevent COVID outbreaks

INDIANAPOLIS — Getting tested and contact tracing for COVID-19 are both just as important now as they were at the beginning of the pandemic. Health experts with the Fairbanks School of Public Health say contact tracing is most important at the beginning and toward the end of an outbreak. That’s because those times are when numbers are lower, so you have a better chance of isolating cases.