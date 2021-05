Horse Latitudes, Zack Snyder's planned film about two men who are inspired by a photograph to travel to South America, is facing another delay as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Snyder hopes to film the movie on location in South America, but since that is one of the regions currently being hit the hardest by the pandemic, Snyder says that they are waiting for a break in the crisis. The movie, originally titled The Last Photograph, has been in development since before Man of Steel, and has been repeatedly pushed back as Snyder took on big franchise movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Army of the Dead.