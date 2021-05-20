newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Cap Times wins 13 awards in Milwaukee Press Club contest

By Cap Times
madison
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCap Times staff members won 13 awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest, including three gold awards. Reporter Natalie Yahr won a gold in the best public service story category for a piece about the under-recognized consequences of calls to police by community members targeting people of color. Yahr also won a silver award in the best pandemic story category for a piece about how Madison's Latino community pulled together to fight against COVID-19.

madison.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Madison, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Awards#Breaking News#The Starship#The Column#Milwaukee Press Club#Latino#Pfas#Swedish#Spanish#The Cap Times#Wisconsin Watch#Madison School Board#Silver#Madison Nightlife#Reporter Scott Girard#Reporter Natalie Yahr#Feature#Early 20th Century#Columns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Chris Kroeze to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chris Kroeze and his band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday as part of SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Kroeze, of Barron, who was a runner-up on "The Voice," is known for songs such as "Tie A Knot," “Summer Song” and “Same Ole,” and his latest album is "We All Sing Along." Evan Pingel will open for Kroeze.
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Maker Faire® Milwaukee announces return for 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering The Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth will be held Sept. 24-26

May 17, 2021 – MILWAUKEE – Maker Faire® Milwaukee, hosted by Gearbox Labs, returns to Milwaukee after a brief pandemic-induced hiatus. The always-popular Faire will be held Sept. 24-26, 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), which is the presenting sponsor of the event. Maker Faire is a gathering of...
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

$400 Million To Milwaukee, help decide where it’s goes

More than any other community in the state, Milwaukee will receive $394 million as a part of the American Rescue Plan. The payments are expected to be split in two, with the first arriving this week. The first half of the funding are expected this week. Over the coming months,...
Madison, WIUrban Milwaukee

Green Tier Program Celebrates Anniversaries

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) celebrates the anniversaries of its Green Tier participants and their commitment to protecting the environment. Companies that participate in the department’s Green Tier program help the DNR work toward its mission of protecting and managing the state’s natural resources while...
Wisconsin Statehoards.com

Support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers During National Dairy Month

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. During this challenging year, Wisconsin dairy farmers were deemed essential workers, committed to their communities by working every day to provide nutritious dairy products to help feed Americans, and this June is the time to honor them during National Dairy Month.
Illinois StatePosted by
1440 WROK

Who Pays More For Beer? Wisconsin or Illinois?

Want to grab a case of your favorite brews north of the border, it's gonna cost you a few extra bucks...about three bucks more to be specific. WISN You are better off buying your beer in Illinois, and having cash left over for more beer!. With this study that was...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a unique viewer of Milwaukee

If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries.
Middleton, WIChannel 3000

Frederick A. Fosdal

MIDDLETON – Frederick A. Fosdal, age 83, of Middleton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021. Frederick was born in Waukesha, Wis. He graduated from medical school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1964, where he earned his undergraduate degree. In 1980, he became the first psychiatrist to be board certified in forensics in the state of Wisconsin. Fred loved golf, photography, Norwegian ancestry, but most of all his friends and family. He is remembered for his calm, kind and ever-patient demeanor and sense of humor.
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Announcing the Art Start Portrait Project “See Me Because” Milwaukee Exhibition

Milwaukee, WI – With 30 years of award-winning creative youth programs under its belt, Art Start is pleased to present the 8th iteration of its annual SEE ME BECAUSE multimedia exhibition at the Harbor View Plaza, the first waterfront public park in Milwaukee’s South Side district. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, May 26th and runs through Saturday, July 31st, 2021. The SEE ME BECAUSE exhibition is the culmination of the Art Start Portrait Project, a year-long project and platform for youth of color to establish their own narratives, explore the complexity of their identities, envision their futures, and express how they want to be seen by the world. The project is supported by world-class artists who collaborate with youth to bring their voices and visions to the public.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Dane County, WInews-shield.com

Report: UW-Madison students did not spread coronavirus to Madison, Dane County

(The Center Square) – The coronavirus outbreak at the University of Wisconsin-Madison didn’t go beyond the university’s dorm room walls. A new Centers for Disease Control-backed study says there’s no evidence that coronavirus-positive students infected the rest of Madison or Dane County. “Almost 14.0% of students living in residence halls...
Milwaukee, WIBiz Times

Pressing issues and strategies in philanthropy│Ep. 62

Joan Prince, retired vice chancellor of global inclusion and engagement at UW-Milwaukee, leads a conversation with Ellen Gilligan, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, and JoAnne Anton, director of Herb Kohl Philanthropies, during a recent Tuesday program at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee. The group addresses the thinking leading philanthropists are bringing to addressing pressing issues in the community.