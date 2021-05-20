Cap Times wins 13 awards in Milwaukee Press Club contest
Cap Times staff members won 13 awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest, including three gold awards. Reporter Natalie Yahr won a gold in the best public service story category for a piece about the under-recognized consequences of calls to police by community members targeting people of color. Yahr also won a silver award in the best pandemic story category for a piece about how Madison's Latino community pulled together to fight against COVID-19.madison.com