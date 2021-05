According to superintendent evaluations from 2018 and 2019, Dr. Mark Gotcher’s job performance at Russellville School District was rated “proficient.”. Legible copies of the two evaluations, which were entirely redacted in the documents released April 26 by the school district’s attorney in response to a April 21 Freedom of Information request submitted by The Courier, were emailed to the newspaper Friday by Gotcher after he received permission to do so from the district.