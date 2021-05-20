newsbreak-logo
Patchogue, NY

Live art performance happening in Patchogue this Friday

greaterlongisland.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA live art performance will take place on Patchogue’s Main Street this Friday. An ensemble of nine is performing “Car: In Patchogue” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Capital One Plaza downtown. Steered by artist Divyamaan Sahoo, a car will be broken down at the big plaza as...

patchogue.greaterlongisland.com
#Performance Art#Street Artists#Folk Art#Main Street#St Joseph#Facebook Patchogue#St Joseph S College#Circus Folk#Dancers#Musicians#Starving Artists#Dreams#Puppeteers#Artist Divyamaan Sahoo#Youtube Performance#Chicago#Filmmakers#Consciousness#Temporality#Gods
Patchogue, NYlongislandadvance.net

VIDEO: Duchess Cookies hosts grand opening in Patchogue Village

Duchess Cookies, a new gourmet cookie bakery, hosted its grand opening in Patchogue Village on Saturday, May 15. The new shop, located at 18 East Main Street, offers plenty of cookie varieties, including classic chocolate chip, caramel macchiato, "unicorn" or strawberry cheesecake, and many more. On Saturday, the first 250 customers received a free chocolate chip cookie with purchase.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

A new garden graces World War I monument

The World War I monument on the corner of West Main and Court streets boasts a restored and refurbished new garden in time for Memorial Day, thanks to the efforts of Suffolk County Historical Society executive director Victoria Berger and Home Depot. Berger noticed that recent road construction had severely...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Patchogue, NYgreaterlongisland.com

Take a photo tour of the brand new 'WhiskeyNeat' in Patchogue

The transformation of the former Fulton’s Gate Irish Pub into WhiskeyNeat on East Main Street is complete. The new owners, Michael Jordan and Robert Delgiorno, opened their venture last month at 124 East Main Street. They spent the majority of the pandemic working on this project. The owners created a...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Patchogue, NYgreaterlongisland.com

Duchess Cookies now serving up freshly baked cookies in Patchogue

Five-ounce cookies right out of the oven are now available in Patchogue. Duchess Cookies officially opened its doors to the public Saturday at 18 East Main Street. The rapidly growing boutique cookie shop chain proved to be a hit on its first day of business with customers in and out of the storefront throughout the day.
Centerport, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Vanderbilt Museum celebrates Astronomy Day May 15

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will celebrate Astronomy Day on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Astronomy educators will perform earth science and astronomy demonstrations free for visitors with admission to the museum. “Although the planetarium theater remains closed, we are happy to...
Suffolk County, NYHuntingtonNYNow

Op-Ed: Horseshoe Crabs Need Our Protection

For decades, Suffolk County resident John T. Tanacredi has been a crusader for the survival of horseshoe crabs. He is a world expert on the creatures. He was speaking last week before Long Island Metro Business Action about the plight of horseshoe crabs—concerned about their potential extinction after 455 million years. They predate dinosaurs, he noted, by more than 200 million years.
Bayport, NYsuffolkcountynews.net

Meet BBP’s new mascot, G. Raffe

Georgette Raffe (G. Raffe) has been living her best life, making influencer stops all over Bayport, Blue Point and Patchogue, and even made a trip into New York City!. On Monday, May 10, Georgette was treated to a luxurious day at the trendy and tranquil studio spa Radianz, in West Sayville’s pastoral Green House.
Commack, NYNewsday

Donations steady for Glen Ciano Blood Drive at firehouse

A steady pace of blood donations came in Saturday for the annual Glen Ciano Blood Drive at the Commack Fire Department, organizers said. Rob Weisberg, a Commack firefighter and blood drive coordinator, said the turnout had been "nice and steady" by noon, with roughly 93 units of blood donated by that time. The goal was 222 units by the end of the day, a symbolic tribute to Suffolk Police Officer Glen Ciano, who was killed by a drunken driver on Feb. 22, 2009.
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Long Island regattas and sailing races to see this summer

Here is where to see sailing competitions and regattas this season on Long Island. AROUND LONG ISLAND REGATTA. Sea Cliff Yacht Club, 42 The Blvd., Sea Cliff, 516-671-7374, alir.org. Begins at New York Harbor, around Long Island to Hempstead Harbor. Fee $300-$410, $75 late surcharge. Date July 29-Aug. 1. AROUND...
Lindenhurst, NYBabylon Beacon

Lodestar Children’s Services hosts Milestones for Mental Health Walk

On Saturday May 1st, nearly a dozen volunteers walked from Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst to Lodestar’s office in Bohemia, symbolizing how far they’ve come as an organization and raising funds in the process. The walkers carried 130 rocks with them, one for each program participant, to give increased visibility to the often invisible illness of mental illness. Along the way, they stopped to thank some corporate sponsors and record videos of their journey, one of which they filmed with Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey. The walk ended at Lodestar Headquarters with a COVID- 19-safe fifth anniversary party for the charity. Lodestar founder James Regan was the brains of the event, along with Board of Directors Christen Lambert, Jay Able, Fred Kortmann, and Kris Weinisch. For more information, visit: www.lodestarcs.org/milestonesevent/. Pictured is Lodestar founder James Regan, Legislator McCaffrey, and Director Kris Weinisch.
Patchogue, NYlongislandadvance.net

New arts organization embraces BIPOC, queer and disabled artists

SEA of Visibility, an exciting arts-education group, has taken up residence in Patchogue and partnered with a Goliath of the eastern arts scene, Patchogue Arts Council/Museum of Contemporary Art. SEA of Visibility is an organization that embraces BIPOC, queer and disabled artists and allies, focusing on neurodiversity and mental health....
Patchogue, NYNewsday

Dee Snider to film a concert in Patchogue

Dee Snider is ready to rock again. The lead singer of Twisted Sister, who grew up in Baldwin, is returning to Long Island for a one-time concert event, which will be filmed for a future release. Snider will perform at Stereo Garden in Patchogue to a limited-capacity crowd on June 11.
Patchogue, NYlongislandadvance.net

‘Pedal Power LI’ opens in Patchogue

On Tuesday, May 4, the Patchogue Chamber of Commerce welcomed new business Pedal Power LI with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The new business features “limocycles” that can be rented for an enjoyable time out on the town. The limocycles feature brewery/distillery, pub crawl,. waterfront and family fun as some of...