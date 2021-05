Even though the Golden State Warriors will begin their playoff run in the play-in tournament, Draymond Green doesn’t believe his team should be considered underdogs. After last night’s huge win over the Phoenix Suns, Green was asked if this year’s Warriors team is similar to the 2006-07 squad that knocked off the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference in the first round of the playoffs. Green has a ton of respect for the ‘We Believe’ team, but he doesn’t see any similarities.