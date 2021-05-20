newsbreak-logo
Destiny 2 Cross-Play Beta Coming May 25

By Jessica Howard
Gamespot
Cover picture for the articleBungie has announced the first (official) cross-play beta is coming to Destiny 2 on Wednesday, May 25. The event will last through Friday, May 27, and will be available for all Destiny 2 players to partake in. According to the official Bungie blog post, the limited time beta will feature a "unique Vanguard Strikes Cross Play Beta playlist," where players will be matched with PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Stadia users alike as they fend off the incoming Darkness.

