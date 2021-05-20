48 Short Riddles That Will Still Stump You

Full disclosure: We wrote that one. And it’s true that the word poetry doesn’t necessarily bring fun and laughter to mind. The exception to the rule? Limericks, a form of humorous poetry that’s been making us laugh for hundreds of years. Although there are many examples of funny limericks, the exact origins of the form are lost in time, although they may date back to medieval Ireland and possibly got their name from the Irish city or county of Limerick. However, limericks as we know them today first appeared in the 18th century. They were popularized in England by the writer Edward Lear, in his first Book of Nonsense, published in 1846. In total, Lear wrote and published 212 limericks, and he is still one of the best-known writers of limericks, even now. Many of his nonsense poems make great limericks for kids, but adults enjoy them, too.