Here are the 2021 Hurricane names for the Atlantic Basin

Another above average hurricane season is likely according to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center's 2021 Atlantic hurricane season outlook which was released on Thursday May 20, 2021. The forecast is probabilistic and outlines a 60% chance of an above average season, 30% chance of an average season and 10% chance of a below average season with the season running from June 1 to November 30, although Atlantic tropical systems can and do sometimes occur outside of the official season. Peak tropical storm activity occurs from mid August into the first two weeks of October.