newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Here are the 2021 Hurricane names for the Atlantic Basin

WUSA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 21 names on the list are recycled every six years. Here's a look at the names.

www.wusa9.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane#Extreme Weather#Atlantic Basin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentlafourchegazette.com

NOAA predicts another active Atlantic hurricane season

To no surprise, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season. However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it expects 13 to 20 named...
EnvironmentMiami Herald

Hurricane forecasters watching 2 disturbances in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Atlantic disturbances appear to be in a race to possibly become the first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season: Ana. In its 8 p.m. EDT Friday update, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two systems with odds of development: a non-tropical low pressure area in the mid Atlantic moving west, and a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico heading toward Texas.
EnvironmentPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

6th Consecutive Active Hurricane Season Predicted in Atlantic

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting another active hurricane season in the Atlantic. This is the sixth consecutive active season in a row; which NOAA calls “unusual.”. The prediction is for “extraordinarily high levels of activity.”. "Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well...
Environmentnowhabersham.com

NOAA predicts another active Atlantic hurricane season

Who could have imagined that living in the North Georgia mountains we’d have to watch out for hurricanes. But if the last several years have taught us anything, it’s that mountain living is not immune from what we traditionally view as beach hazards. Historic floods and winds wrought by the...
Environmentcbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

After a record-breaking storm season in 2020, forecasters are expecting another active hurricane season this year. Here's a look at what NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is expecting for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially starts in June.
Orlando, FLtribuneledgernews.com

Hurricane forecasters watching 2 disturbances in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Atlantic disturbances appear to be in a race to possibly become the first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season: Ana. In its 8 p.m. EDT Friday update, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two systems with odds of development: a non-tropical low pressure area in the mid Atlantic moving west, and a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico heading toward Texas.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

NOAA Predicts Another Active Atlantic Hurricane Season

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- The predictions are out for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and another above-average season is forecast. 2020 goes down in the books as a very active Atlantic hurricane season with 30 names storms, 14 hurricanes, and 7 major hurricanes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, is...
EnvironmentWRGB

NOAA's 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

Another above average hurricane season is likely according to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center's 2021 Atlantic hurricane season outlook which was released on Thursday May 20, 2021. The forecast is probabilistic and outlines a 60% chance of an above average season, 30% chance of an average season and 10% chance of a below average season with the season running from June 1 to November 30, although Atlantic tropical systems can and do sometimes occur outside of the official season. Peak tropical storm activity occurs from mid August into the first two weeks of October.
Environmentweatherboy.com

Hurricane Center Tracking Two Storm Threats: 1 Gulf, 1 Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is busy tracking two storm threats just a day after NOAA released their seasonal outlook and 10 days before the official start of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. One system is in the Gulf of Mexico and the other is in the Atlantic Ocean not far from Bermuda.
EnvironmentPosted by
Newsweek

First Named Storm for 2021 Hurricane Season Has 90% Chance to Form in Atlantic

The 2021 hurricane season could see its first named storm on Friday or Saturday in the form of a short-lived subtropical storm near Bermuda. Officials have forecasted an above-average hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently tracking two disturbances, once in the Atlantic and one in the Gulf of Mexico. Bermuda is under a tropical storm watch and on Friday, the NHC gave the Atlantic disturbance a 90% chance of becoming a subtropical storm within 48 hours.
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

The National Hurricane Center Watches 2 Systems And It’s Not Even June

It’s that time of year. Well, sort of. The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1st. In reality, we’ve seen named storms in May. This year could possibly join the ranks of that particular scenario. The National Hurricane Center is watching 2 systems, and it’s not even technically “hurricane season” yet. Here’s the latest on both storms.