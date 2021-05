Recently a teacher at Parkwood Elementary had to set aside her usual lesson plan when something happened over Zoom with one of her students. 11-year-old Kaleb Greenough is one of Ms. McClean's students and has a really good record with his attendance and grades at school. But recently one day, he was late getting online for class after his grandmother had tripped and fell. His grandmother Sherri Bell is legally blind, has a disability, and is on kidney dialysis. When she fell, Greenough was the only other person in the house at the time of her fall.