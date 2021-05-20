newsbreak-logo
VIDEO: Ige reinstates job-search requirement for the unemployed, continues extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. David Ige announced today that the state is reinstating rules that require people to search for work in order to qualify for unemployment benefits. The change will begin Sunday, May 30. The requirement to search for at least three jobs a week to qualify for unemployment benefits was waived...

JobsEHEXTRA

Work search requirement must be reinstated

Throughout the state and beyond there is a shortage of workers. It’s not just restaurants and retail, it’s also manufacturing and other higher paying jobs. Some places have had to shut down operations at least one day a week because of the shortage. There are jobs out there for anyone...
