OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T get new OxygenOS 11 betas with Bitmoji AOD support

I am having an issue with my OnePlus 8 Pro and I hope you can help me. I am open to all suggestions. My phone bricked after trying to flash a custom rom. I have access to fastboot mode and TWRP. I am operating a linux machine and have windows10 running in virtualbox. I don't know if this is the reason but when I am trying to boot in to EDL mode (ony possibility is via TWRP) my device does not pop up in devicemanager. I followed all the steps in the thread about the MSM tool. When I try to get in to EDL mode with the hardware butons and the original cable from OnePlus I can not get in to EDL mode at all. Tried different cables and different USB ports on my computer but with no success. The correct qualcomm drivers are installed in windows so in theory it should work. Because of this I can not use the MSM tool to get my phone up and running. It simply does not pop up as a qualcomm device in devicemanager when I reboot in EDL mode.