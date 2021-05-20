Triller offers $1 million to charity if UFC allows GSP to box De La Hoya
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) made headlines in the week leading up to UFC 262 when news came out that they had denied Georges St-Pierre’s request to box Oscar De La Hoya in an exhibition bout for charity. Dana White made headlines immediately after UFC 262 when he ripped into the promoter of that proposed bout, Triller Fight Club, calling them a f—king joke, amongst other expletive-fueled descriptors.www.mmamania.com