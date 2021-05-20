Triller offers $1 million to charity if UFC allows GSP to box De La Hoya

Despite being retired from the UFC for some time now, it was rumored just last weekend that Georges St-Pierre was supposed to fight Oscar De La Hoya in a boxing match for Triller. This could have been a truly epic battle between two legendary fighters in their respective fields, however, in typical Dana White fashion, the UFC boss swooped in and took all of the fun away. Since that time, De La Hoya has put White on blast through social media, while St-Pierre has been a lot more civil.